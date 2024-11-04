Money Report

Ford October vehicle sales increase 15.2% from subdued levels due to labor strike in 2023

By Michael Wayland,CNBC

The new Ford F-150 truck goes through the assembly line at the Ford Dearborn Plant on April 11, 2024 in Dearborn, Michigan.
Bill Pugliano | Getty Images
  • Ford on Monday reported a 15.2% increase in U.S. new vehicles sales last month compared with subdued levels during a union strike in October 2023.
  • Ford said its total U.S. market share increased 0.6 percentage points to 12.6% in October.
  • Sales of hybrid vehicles were up 38.5% last month compared to October 2023, Ford said. Its EV sales were down by 8.3%.

DETROIT — Ford Motor on Monday reported a 15.2% increase in U.S. new vehicles sales last month compared with subdued levels due to a union strike in October 2023.

The year-over-year sales increase was led by a 29.2% improvement in sales of Ford's trucks, which were among the first vehicles impacted by the United Auto Workers' strike during contentious contract negotiations last year.

Ford said its total U.S. market share increased 0.6 percentage points to 12.6% in October. The automaker's sales gain outpaced the industry's estimated increase of 10% last month compared with a year earlier.

Sales of hybrid vehicles, which Ford has been emphasizing amid a slower-than-expected adoption of electric vehicles, were up 38.5% last month compared to October 2023, Ford said. Its EV sales were down by 8.3%, while sales of traditional vehicles with internal combustion engines were up 14.1%

Ford's EV sales remain up 38.2% for the year through October compared with the same timeframe in 2023.

The October sales decline for EVs comes days after the company confirmed plans to idle production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning from Nov. 18 until Jan. 6, including previously planned holiday downtime at the end of the year.

Ford's U.S. sales through October were up 3.8% to more than 1.7 million vehicles sold.

