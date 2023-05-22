Ford Lays Out Its Plans to Ramp EVs and Boost Profits in Key Capital Markets Day

Ford Motor is making its case to Wall Street at an investor event Monday.

DEARBORN, Mich. – Ford Motor is making its case to Wall Street at an investor event Monday, sharing details of its plan to profitably build millions of EVs while growing its traditional operations.

"I'm not here to tell you that were undervalued, you'll make your own decision," Farley said.

Ford said early Monday that it is maintaining its 2023 guidance of between $9 billion to $11 billion in adjusted EBIT and about $6 billion in adjusted free cash flow.

The company ahead of the event also announced a series of new deals for the supply of lithium products in support of its plan to dramatically ramp up production of electric vehicles.

Ford is targeting an 8% EBIT margin on its electric vehicle unit and a 2 million EV production runrate by 2026, up from an expected 600,000 by year-end. It also expects to simplify its operations and increase the company's margins from traditional products to low double-digit EBIT margins up from 7.2% in 2022.

For the traditional business, Kumar Galhotra, president of the operations, said 8 percentage points of margin are expected to come from reductions in structural and controlled costs. That will assist in off-setting 6 percentage points in net pricing.

"Demand continues to outstrip capacity for our key [internal combustion] vehicles," Galhotra said. "In the next 10 months, Ford Blue will increase its capacity by over 160,000 units."

That increase may be surprising, as the company invests billions into EVs. Galhotra said while the company expects its sales of traditional vehicles to begin declining after 2025 in exchange for EVs, vehicles with internal combustion engines will be around "well into" the next decade, he said.

Doug Field, chief advanced product development and technology officer, said a key to doing so is increasing efficiencies in its next-generation EVs that are set to begin production in 2025.

'Different kind of revenue'

Field also touted a push into software and subscription revenue models, using the automaker's BlueCruise hands-free highway driving system as as example.

"As we build out our next gen platforms, we aspire to deliver [BlueCruise] to as many customers as possible," Field said. "When you can take your eyes off the road, everything changes."

Ford for the 2024 model-year expects to build 500,000 vehicles equipped with the hands-free technology. At an expected take rate of 20%, he said BlueCruise alone could amount to $200 million in revenue.

"My finance and business partners tell me that this is a different kind of revenue," Field said. "They use these words like accretive to margins, less cyclical than vehicle sales."

Field said that Ford's approach to creating EVs is radically different from its traditional approach to vehicle development, emphasizing that software will define and control many new features – including features Ford hasn't yet developed, but will add to existing vehicles in the future via updates.

"The products we make are not living rooms," Field said. "They are moving, working robots. And our software ambition goes way beyond deep into how our products move, how they collect data, and how they support people who are going to use them for real work.

"We call them unimaginably great products, because the best things we will make are the ones we haven't thought of yet."