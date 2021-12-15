Follow Along for Real-Time Updates of the Big Fed Decision and Powell's Press Conference

The Federal Reserve concluded its December meeting Wednesday. Chair Jerome Powell is slated to speak at 2:30 p.m. ET. Check below for the latest updates.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Fed sees three rate hikes in 2022

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve indicated it sees as many as three rate hikes coming in 2022, as the central bank contends with a recent surge in inflation.

"Supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic and the reopening of the economy have continued to contribute to elevated levels of inflation," the statement said. The statement also noted that "job gains have been solid in recent months, and the unemployment rate has declined substantially."

The Fed also expects to raise rates twice more in 2023, followed by another two rate hikes in 2024.

Fed keeps rates unchanged, speeds up pace of asset-purchase taper

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged Wednesday, adding that it will aggressively dial back its monthly bond buying program. Going forward, the Fed will be buying $60 billion a month in assets. That's half the level prior to the November taper. Central bank officials also see three rate hikes in 2022.

Stocks slightly lower ahead of Fed announcement

The major averages were slightly lower Wednesday, as traders awaited the latest monetary policy announcement from the Federal Reserve. As of 1:40 p.m. ET, the Dow was down about 44 points, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite lost 0.2% and 0.7%, respectively.

CNBC Fed Survey: Fed will halt asset purchases by March and hike rates in June

The latest edition of the CNBC Fed Survey showed respondents expect the central bank to wrap up its asset purchase program by March, while starting to hike rates in June. That rate hike forecast is a sharp recalculation from the September survey, which showed respondents expected the first hike by the end of 2022.

"The economy has jumped far ahead of Fed policy rates," said Steven Blitz, chief U.S. economist at TS Lombard. "The only hope is to raise rates and hope inflation drops enough to bring everything into line."

Fed expected to take a big step toward raising rates

The Federal Reserve's latest announcement on monetary policy is minutes away, and the central bank is expected to move closer toward a rate hike. Market participants expect the Fed to speed up the tapering of its bond-buying program, pushing forward the end date to March 2022 from June of next year. If the Fed makes this move, it would free it up to start raising rates from the current near-zero levels. "I think getting out of the easing business is very much overdue," said Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock.

But a big wild card for the markets could be what the Fed says about its balance sheet. The Fed's balance sheet has swollen to more than $8 trillion since January 2020. Back then, it was at $4.1 trillion.