Follow all of Warren Buffett's key comments at the Berkshire annual meeting

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett will preside over the company's annual meeting. Track all of the day's news and analysis here.

To watch the meeting in the Mandarin translation, click here.

CNBC is livestreaming the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder meeting on Saturday.

The annual gathering has long been known as "Woodstock for Capitalists." Each year the event draws Berkshire Hathaway shareholders from around the world to hear the latest thoughts and reflections from the 94-year-old Warren Buffett.

Buffett is joined on stage by Greg Abel, Berkshire's vice chairman of non-insurance operations and CEO and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, and Ajit Jain, Berkshire's vice chairman of insurance operations.

Buffett reveals Berkshire almost spent $10 billion recently

Buffett revealed that Berkshire almost put $10 billion at work recently, but ultimately didn't pull the trigger.

"We came pretty close to spending $10 billion, not that long ago, for example, but we'd spend $100 billion," he said. "I mean, those decisions are not tough to make when something is offered that makes sense to us and that we understand and offers good value."

However, Buffett noted that the one problem with the investment business is that things don't come along in an orderly fashion.

Berkshire insurance leader Ajit Jain says he remains in a ‘state of readiness’ to ‘jump in promptly’ to any AI opportunities

When asked about artificial intelligence's ability to transform the insurance industry, Ajit Jain admitted that the technology could be a "real game changer" in the way the business currently assesses, prices, and sells risk; and how it currently pays claims.

But Jain said that Berkshire is taking a more hesitant approach when it comes to any lofty new technological claims.

"I certainly also feel that people end up spending enormous amounts of money trying to chase the next new fashionable thing," he said. "We are not very good in terms of being the fastest or the first mover. Our approach is more to wait and see until the opportunity crystallizes, and we have a better point of view in terms of risk of failure, upside, downside."

However, Jain added that Berkshire wouldn't hesitate to invest once the right opportunity does arise.

"Right now, the individual insurance operations do dabble in AI and try and figure out what is the best way to exploit it, but we have not yet made a conscious big-time effort in terms of pouring a lot of money into this opportunity," he added. "My guess is we will be in a state of readiness and should that opportunity pop up, we'll be in a state where we'll jump in promptly.

Buffett jokes about Berkshire's cash pile and Greg Abel

When discussing Berkshire's cash pile, Buffett joked about the theory that he is planning to hold on to that until the leadership transition occurs, which would let his successor Greg Abel make a big move.

"I wouldn't do anything nearly so noble as to withhold investing myself just so that Greg could look good later on," Buffett quipped, drawing laughs from Abel and others in attendance.

Buffett says opportunity to deploy cash will likely come within next 5 years

Buffett said Berkshire will find places to put its record levels of cash to work, likely within the next half decade.

"It's very unlikely to happen tomorrow," Buffett said in response to a question about the reasoning for Berkshire's cash hoard. "It's not unlikely to happen in five years."

Buffett also said that "the one problem with the investment business is that things don't come along in an orderly fashion."

The Oracle of Omaha added that "probabilities" of finding a good buy "get higher as you go along" and that it's "kind of like death." He then cracked a lighthearted joke about longtime business partner and friend Charlie Munger, who died in 2023 at the age of 99.

Buffett says he 'won't be giving a thought to selling' Japan stocks if BOJ were to raise rates

In response to a question about whether Buffett will stop investing in Japan stocks if the Bank of Japan were to raise interest rates in the future, the Oracle of Omaha said he won't be selling shares.

"In the next 50 years ... we won't give a thought to selling those," Buffett said, adding that Japan's record has been "extraordinary" and pointing out that Apple, American Express and Coca-Cola, for example, have been doing well in the country.

He also said he's been treated "extremely well" by the five Japanese companies he has invested in – namely, Mitsui, Mitsubishi, Sumitomo, Itochu and Marubeni – and said that building a relationship with the companies is "super long term."

"They have different customs. They have different approaches to business – that's true around the world – and we don't have any intention in any way of trying to change what they do because they do it very successfully," Buffett said.

"We will not be selling any stock. That will not happen in decades, if then," he continued. "The Japan investment has just been right up our alley."

Buffett criticizes tariffs, says 'trade should not be a weapon'

Buffett criticized the idea of tariffs and trade protectionism, saying that "trade should not be a weapon."

"In the United States, we should be looking to trade with the rest of the world. We should do what we do best, and they should do what they do best," Buffett said.

President Donald Trump was not directly referenced during this discussion.

Buffett jokes that Apple CEO Tim Cook has ‘made Berkshire a lot more money’ than he has

Buffett initially took a lighthearted tone as he thanked Apple CEO Tim Cook.

He said that following Apple's latest earnings release, he tuned into Cook's call on Thursday afternoon, the "only investment quarterly call" that he listened to.

"I'm somewhat embarrassed to say that Tim Cook has made Berkshire a lot more money than I've ever made Berkshire Hathaway," Buffett joked. "Credit should be given to him."

The investor then took on a more serious tone as he noted that Apple co-founder Steve Jobs "really made the right decision" when picking out Cook as his successor.

"I knew Steve Jobs briefly," Buffett said. "Steve died young, as you know, and nobody but Steve could have created Apple, but nobody but Tim could have developed it like it has. So on behalf of all of Berkshire, thank you."

Berkshire sells more than 4,000 anniversary books

Berkshire sold thousands of its special anniversary book during Friday's shopping event, according to Buffett.

Buffett said around 4,400 copies of the book focused on the 60th anniversary of Berkshire under his leadership were snapped up by shoppers during the day. The company printed around 8,000, about 3,000 more than initially planned.

It's the only book for sale at Bookworm, the on-location book store, this year.

Record high of nearly 20,000 people attended Friday's Berkshire event, Buffett says

Buffett shared some statistics from Friday's Berkshire convention.

19,700 people in attendance, a new record.

$317,000 in sales for See's Candies

$310,000 in sales for Brooks

$250,000 in sales for Jazwares

Buffett opens meeting to applause

Audience members cheered as Buffett began speaking. He said the meeting, which is his 60th, should be his biggest and best yet.

"In every aspect, we set records," Buffett said of this year's event, citing sales from holding companies at the bonanza and runners signed up for Sunday's 5-K.

Berkshire net sold stocks for 10 quarters in a row

Berkshire Hathaway has sold more stock than it's bought for 10 straight quarters, according to its earnings report released Saturday morning.

The conglomerate dumped more than $134 billion worth of stock in 2024, mainly due to reductions in Berkshire's two largest equity holdings — Apple and Bank of America. As a result of the selling spree, Berkshire's enormous pile of cash grew to yet another record, at $347 billion.

— Yun Li

What this investor says he's most excited to hear from Buffett

Investor David Samra said that tariffs are the "topic of the moment" ahead of the start of Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting.

"I think that it will be interesting to hear, of course, Warren's thoughts around tariffs — that is the topic of the moment," Samra, a portfolio manager at Artisan Partners, told CNBC's Becky Quick and Mike Santoli.

He added that he was also excited to hear from Ajit Jain, Berkshire's vice chairman of insurance operations.

"It's fantastic to have Ajit [Jain] up on the stage to be able to address those issues. There are some wildfire issues that have been impacting the energy business," he added. "So it will be interesting to see if they have any commentary around that."

— Lisa Kailai Han

Berkshire earnings decline, hurt by weakness at insurance business, foreign exchange

Berkshire Hathaway posted some disappointing results before its annual meeting was set to begin:

Operating earnings, which include the conglomerate's fully owned insurance and railroad businesses, fell 14% to $9.64 billion during the first three months of the year. In the first quarter of 2024, they totaled $11.22 billion.

On per share basis, operating earnings were $4.47 last quarter, down from $5.20 per class B share in the same period one year ago. That compares to an estimate of $4.89 per class B share from UBS and an overall consensus estimate from four analysts of $4.72 a share per FactSet.

The decline was driven by a big drop in insurance underwriting and foreign exchange losses.

Berkshire warned that rapidly changing trade policies including tariffs could affect operating results, but it was unable to "reliably predict" that impact at this time.

Its cash hoard ballooned to more than $347 billion, a record, as Buffett was a net seller of stocks for a 10th quarter in a row.

—John Melloy, Fred Imbert

In earnings report, Berkshire says tariffs create 'considerable uncertainty'

Berkshire said President Donald Trump's tariffs and other geopolitical risks created an uncertain environment for the conglomerate, with its vast array of insurance, transportation, energy, retail and other businesses. The firm said it's not able to predict any potential impact from tariffs at this time.

"Our periodic operating results may be affected in future periods by impacts of ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical events, as well as changes in industry or company-specific factors or events," Berkshire said in the earnings report. "The pace of changes in these events, including international trade policies and tariffs, has accelerated in 2025. Considerable uncertainty remains as to the ultimate outcome of these events."

"We are currently unable to reliably predict the potential impact on our businesses, whether through changes in product costs, supply chain costs and efficiency, and customer demand for our products and services," it said.

— Yun Li

Inside Berkshire's shopping extravaganza

This year's shopping event in Omaha is more interactive than ever.

Featuring a gigantic claw machine, a signed book auction and private jet tours, shareholders are able to see displays and buy merchandise from the different holding companies under Berkshire. Some of the longest lines were for specialty Squishmallow toys that resemble Buffett and Charlie Munger.

Click here to go inside the "Berkshire Bazaar of Bargains" held Friday and Saturday with CNBC reporters on the ground.

— Alex Harring, Yun Li

Berkshire Hathaway shares at record highs

Berkshire Hathaway is kicking off its annual meeting on a high note with shares hitting a record high Friday.

Class A shares climbed 1.8% Friday to a new all-time high of $809,350. The stock has rallied more than nearly 19% this year, significantly outperforming the S&P 500.

Some investors seeking relatively safe places to hide find Berkshire appealing because of the defensive nature of its huge insurance empire and the conglomerate's unmatched balance sheet — boasting more than $347 billion in cash at the end of March.

— Yun Li

Investors ask: Are tariffs a double-edged sword for Berkshire?

Ahead of Buffett's address, shareholders are wondering what he'll have to say about President Donald Trump's tariff plans.

Trump's levies have been top of mind for investors as the market has whipsawed over the past month. Buffett in March called tariffs "an act of war, to some degree."

"Over time, they are a tax on goods. I mean, the tooth fairy doesn't pay 'em!" Buffett said in an interview with CBS News. "And then what? You always have to ask that question in economics. You always say, 'And then what?'"

All things considered, tariffs should be a "net negative," according to Adam Meade, author of "The Complete Financial History of Berkshire Hathaway." That's because they can hamper businesses within the conglomerate, the Mead Capital Management CEO said during a Friday panel held by Gabelli Funds.

Meade said Berkshire's furniture retailers, for example, should see costs rise due to the taxes. Geico's car insurance business can also take a hit, he said, because auto parts coming into the country will cost more on plans that haven't yet seen annual price adjustments.

Elsewhere, he said BNSF Railway can see container volumes decline if consumers pull back on purchases once the duties fully take effect.

But there's another side to this: Tariff-induced chaos can create a backdrop that's beneficial for Buffett to make a new investment at a discount, according to Christopher Bloomstran, president of Semper Augustus Investments Group. Buffett has a record amount of cash on the sidelines, coming in at more than $330 billion at the end of last year.

"Tariffs, trade wars, recessions, depressions, financial panics, pandemics, these are net good for Berkshire," Bloomstran said during the Gabelli event. "You want a little bit of excitement."

— Alex Harring

Attendees line up early, race for seats

Shareholders began lining up in the early morning hours for a shot at the best seats in Omaha's CHI Health Center.

Attendees near the front told CNBC they gathered as early as 1 a.m. local time.

As has become an unofficial tradition, participants could be seen sprinting to the frontmost seats on the arena floor around 7 a.m. CT. Buffett is set to take the stage around 8 a.m. CT.

— Alex Harring

Attendees show their love for Buffett through apparel

While many attendees can be seen sporting business or casual attire, some die-hard fans for Berkshire Hathaway and Buffett wear their heart on their sleeve — literally.

Nora Ridenour landed on a shirt featuring the Oracle of Omaha's face in a variety of colors that was inspired by artist Andy Warhol. Ridenour, who came with her husband from Iowa, bought this shirt during her first trip to the meeting in 2019.

"I have a super useful art degree, so this one spoke to me," Ridenour said.

Her husband Jay, who wore a shirt from last year's 5-K run with an illustration of Buffett, said he enjoys coming because of the positive energy among attendees. The family has owned the stock for more than a decade.

"Everybody here is excited," he said. "This is one of the only events that I go to where everybody is just genuinely happy to be here."

Polliana Elena Varnier matched other business students in town. The Brazil native's cohort had black hoodies with a black-and-white picture of Buffett sticking his tongue out.

"We love the way he thinks and the way he lives," she said. "He's not just an investor, he's almost a philosophy."

At a networking event near CHI Health Center, Tina Yin was seen in a shirt screenprinted with a picture of her and Buffett. While she met Buffett in 2017, the Hong Kong-based investor said some people inquired about the photo's authenticity.

"They think it's not a real photo, maybe it's Photoshop," Yin said, referring to the Adobe application for picture editing.

— Alex Harring

Berkshire investors look for Buffett’s guidance on tariffs, market volatility

Warren Buffett has been mum about tariffs and the recent market turmoil, but will finally get a chance to speak his mind when the 94-year-old investment legend kicks off Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting.

This year's annual meeting comes as markets have turned uncertain after President Donald Trump's aggressive rollout of the highest tariffs on imports in generations. (Many were suspended for 90 days afterward.) Wall Street economists left and right are sounding the alarms that a recession may be in the offing, as recent data pointed to signs of economic weakening.

The world is eager to hear if Buffett, the most famous advocate of value investing, used the April market meltdown to hunt for bargains and lay the groundwork for deals. Although Buffett doesn't make predictions of short-term market direction, investors will listen closely for any signals of his continued confidence in the U.S. economy — despite the tariff shock.

— Yun Li

Here's the schedule for CNBC's live coverage of the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting

David A. Grogen | CNBC

CNBC will be livestreaming Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting on Saturday, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Watch as Warren Buffett answers shareholder questions. The discussion will likely touch on his view of the market, what types of deals Berkshire could make in the year ahead and other key topics.

Here is a rundown of the day's events:

8:30 a.m.- 9 a.m.: Pre-show anchored by Becky Quick and Mike Santoli

9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.: Berkshire Hathaway morning Q&A session

11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.: Halftime show anchored by Becky Quick and Mike Santoli

12 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.: Afternoon Q&A session of annual meeting

2:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Post-show anchored by Becky Quick and Mike Santoli

Note: Schedule reflects Eastern Time

