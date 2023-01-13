‘Flash' Star Ezra Miller Avoids Jail With Plea Deal for Unlawful Trespass in Vermont

Ezra Miller agreed to a plea deal to avoid jail time related to an incident in which they allegedly stole alcohol from a neighbor's home in Vermont.

Under the deal, "The Flash" actor agreed to plead guilty to unlawful trespass, a misdemeanor, and will serve one year probation and pay a $500 fine.

Despite Miller's multiple legal problems, Warner Bros. Discovery has nonetheless stuck with the actor ahead of the June release of "The Flash."

Ezra Miller agreed to a plea deal Friday to avoid jail time related to a May 2022 incident in which they allegedly stole alcohol from a neighbor's home in Vermont.

"The Flash" actor pleaded not guilty to these charges in October, which could have carried a maximum sentence of 25 years.

Under the deal, Miller agreed to plead guilty to unlawful trespass, a misdemeanor, and will serve one year probation and pay a $500 fine. Their sentence of around 90 days is suspended for one year pending the competition of probation. As part of the agreement, Miller agreed not to consume alcohol and to continue their rehabilitation efforts centered on their mental health treatment.

"Ezra would like to thank the court and the community for their trust and patience throughout this process, and would once again like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health," attorney Lisa Shelkrot said in a statement on Miller's behalf.

Miller has made headlines in recent years following a pattern of disturbing behavior and allegations of misconduct.

The first incident was in 2020 after a video surfaced showing them appearing to violently choke a fan. Incidents of impropriety escalated in 2022 when they were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar in Hawaii.

Soon after, Miller was arrested again after an altercation in which they were accused of throwing a chair and injuring a woman. Additionally, there were accusations of grooming against Miller.

Warner Bros., the studio behind "The Flash," had remained quiet during Miller's assault arrests early in 2022. Yet sources within the company reportedly said emergency meetings were held last April to discuss their controversies and how the studio would proceed going forward. At that time, it was determined that the film would remain on the slate, but Warner Bros. would pause future projects involving the actor. "The Flash" is set for release on June 16.

Miller has been associated with the DCEU since the release of "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" in 2016 and has been a key part of the Warner Bros.-produced "Fantastic Beasts" film series, which still has two movies left to film.

The DCEU is in flux regardless, as James Gunn and Peter Safran have taken over direction of projects associated with the superhero universe. The duo is expected to announce official plans for future in early 2023.