FDA Expands Monkeypox Vaccine Authorization to Increase Dose Supply Five-Fold

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

Jill Connelly | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday expanded its authorization for the monkeypox vaccine in a way that would significantly boost the limited supply of shots.

The FDA will allow health-care providers to administer the shots through intradermal injection, or between the layers of the skin, which would increase the supply of doses by as much as fivefold. The intradermal injections are only for adults.

The emergency authorization also allows people under age 18 to receive the vaccine if they are at high risk of monkeypox infection. People under age 18 would receive the shot through subcutaneous injection, or beneath the skin.

Jynneos is the only FDA approved monkeypox vaccine in the U.S. The shots are administered in two doses 28 days apart. Jynneos is manufactured by Bavarian Nordic, a biotech company based in Denmark.

The U.S. has struggled to keep with demand for the shots as the monkeypox outbreak grows, which has made it difficult for some people to get appointments and has lead to long lines outside clinics.

