FDA approves Eli Lilly's tirzepatide for weight loss, paving way for wider use of blockbuster drug

The Food and Drug Administration approved Eli Lilly's tirzepatide drug for weight loss, paving the way for even wider use of the blockbuster medication.

The active ingredient in the drug, tirzepatide, has already been approved for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes under the name Mounjaro since May 2022.

But the FDA's new approval means adults who have obesity or are overweight with at least one weight-related condition can use the drug, which will be marketed as Zepbound, for chronic weight management.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Eli Lilly's blockbuster drug tirzepatide for weight loss, paving the way for even wider use of the treatment in the U.S.

The active ingredient in the drug, tirzepatide, has already been approved for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes under the name Mounjaro since May 2022.

But the FDA's new approval means adults who have obesity or are overweight with at least one weight-related condition can use the drug, which will be marketed as Zepbound, for chronic weight management.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Prior to Wednesday's approval, many patients had used tirzepatide off-label for weight loss, adding to a frenzy of demand for treatments that can help patients shed pounds, such as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Ozempic. All three drugs, which carry list prices of roughly $1,000 per month, have faced supply constraints for months due to soaring demand.

The weight loss approval further establishes Eli Lilly as a formidable competitor to Novo Nordisk in the budding obesity drug market, which Wall Street analysts believe could grow to a $100 billion industry by 2030. The increased use of drugs has raised questions about how the changes will affect an array of industries — though it may be too early to tell how many people will use them.

The approval also comes as obesity affects an estimated 650 million adults globally and roughly 40% of the adult population in the U.S.

"Obesity and overweight are serious conditions that can be associated with some of the leading causes of death such as heart disease, stroke and diabetes," said Dr. John Sharretts, director of the division of diabetes, lipid disorders, and obesity in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. "In light of increasing rates of both obesity and overweight in the United States, today's approval addresses an unmet medical need."

Tirzepatide, works by activating two naturally produced hormones in the body: glucagon-like peptide-1, known as GLP-1, and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide, or GIP.

The combination is said to slow the emptying of the stomach, making people feel full for longer and suppressing appetite by slowing hunger signals in the brain.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.