Immigration

FBI arrests judge in escalation of Trump immigration enforcement effort

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Kash Patel, U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Jan. 30, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images
  • Federal agents arrested Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan on obstruction charges, FBI Director Kash Patel said.
  • Dugan is accused of helping an undocumented immigrant evade arrest, according to Patel.

Federal agents on Friday arrested a judge in Wisconsin on obstruction charges after she allegedly helped an undocumented immigrant evade arrest, FBI Director Kash Patel announced.

Patel wrote on X that the FBI believes Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan "intentionally misdirected federal agents away" from Eduardo Flores Ruiz as agents were attempting to arrest him at her courthouse.

"Thankfully our agents chased down the perp on foot and he's been in custody since, but the Judge's obstruction created increased danger to the public," Patel wrote.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

ImmigrationTrump administration
