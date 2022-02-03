Facebook's $237.6 Billion Fall Sets Record for Largest One-Day Value Drop in Stock Market History

Facebook lost more than $237 billion in value.

The previous record for amount of market capitalization lost in one day was Apple's $182 billion loss in Sept. 2020.

Facebook's decline came after it reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter revenue Wednesday.

Facebook parent Meta lost more than $237 billion in value Thursday. That's the biggest one-day drop in value in the history of the U.S. stock market.

Meta's plunge, based on a weaker-than-expected revenue forecast, topped the prior record set by Apple, when it lost $182 billion in market value in Sept. 2020.

The seven biggest drops in stock market history have all occurred in the last two years, as Apple, Microsoft, Tesla, and Amazon have ballooned in valuation. Prior to 2020, the largest drop was from Facebook — a $119 billion decline in 2018. That also occurred after Facebook forecast revenue below analyst estimates.

Meta's drop in value comes as the company is looking past its current businesses, such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, and toward the metaverse, a virtual world based on new technology. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg announced Wednesday Meta had a net loss of $10 billion in 2021 attributable to Meta's investment in the metaverse.

The following is a chart of the largest one-day valuation drops in U.S. stock market history since July 2018:

