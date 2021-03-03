Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Facebook

Facebook Will Allow Political Ads Again Starting March 4

By Megan Graham, CNBC

Jakub Porzycki | NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • Facebook said Tuesday it's resuming political, electoral and social issue ads on Thursday after a temporary ban put in place after the November 2020 U.S. presidential election.
  • The company said in October it would be halting political advertising for an indefinite period after the election to prevent confusion or abuse.

Facebook said Tuesday it's resuming political, electoral and social issue ads on Thursday after a temporary ban put in place after the November 2020 U.S. presidential election.

The company said in October it would be halting political advertising for an indefinite period after the election to prevent confusion or abuse.

Money Report

coronavirus 9 mins ago

As U.S. Covid Cases Stall, Top Health Officials Warn Variants Could ‘Hijack' Nation's Progress

Facebook 28 mins ago

Twitter Isn't Worried About Apple's Big Privacy Change, Says It'll Level the Playing Field

"Unlike other platforms, we require authorization and transparency not just for political and electoral ads, but also for social issue ads, and our systems do not distinguish between these categories," Facebook said in a post Tuesday. "We've heard a lot of feedback about this and learned more about political and electoral ads during this election cycle. As a result, we plan to use the coming months to take a closer look at how these ads work on our service to see where further changes may be merited."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Facebook had temporarily lifted the ban in Georgia amid the state's runoff elections, but reinstated it following the elections.

In late February, Google said it would once again letting political ads run on its platform following a pause that began after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

FacebookpoliticsTechnologyadvertising
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us