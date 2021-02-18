Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Facebook

Facebook, Google and Twitter CEOs Will Make Another Appearance Before Congress in March

By Lauren Feiner, CNBC

Reuters
  • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will appear before members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee on March 25.
  • Of the three, Zuckerberg has made the most appearances before Congress in just the past year. The March hearing will mark his fourth time testifying before Congress since July.
  • For Pichai and Dorsey, it will be their third in that period.

The CEOs of several big tech companies will again testify before Congress next month, this time to discuss misinformation on their platforms.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will appear before members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee on March 25.

Money Report

investing 15 mins ago

Stock Futures Edge Higher in Overnight Trading After Yellen Pushes for More Stimulus

Congress 21 mins ago

Reddit CEO Defends Platform's Role in GameStop Surge

In a statement announcing the new hearing, House E&C Committee leaders pointed to false claims about the Covid-19 vaccine and supposed election fraud that has proliferated on social media platforms.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

"For far too long, big tech has failed to acknowledge the role they've played in fomenting and elevating blatantly false information to its online audiences. Industry self-regulation has failed," Committee Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., Communications and Technology Subcommittee Chairman Mike Doyle, D-Pa., and Consumer Protection and Commerce Subcommittee Chair Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., said in a statement. "We must begin the work of changing incentives driving social media companies to allow and even promote misinformation and disinformation."

Of the three, Zuckerberg has made the most appearances before Congress in just the past year. The March hearing will mark his fourth time testifying before Congress since July. For Pichai and Dorsey, it will be their third in that period.

Last year, Zuckerberg and Pichai both appeared before lawmakers for hearings probing their competitive behavior and questioning the liability shield that protects their industry. Dorsey also appeared at that latter hearing as well as alongside Zuckerberg in front of a different committee about allegations of censorship on their platforms, which they have denied.

WATCH: How the internet is regulated

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

FacebookCongresspoliticsMOBILEJack Dorsey
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us