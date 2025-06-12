European stocks to open lower as global market optimism over U.S.-China trade progress fades

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

Here are the opening calls

Welcome to CNBC's live blog covering European financial market action and the latest regional and global business news, data and earnings.

Futures data from IG suggests London's FTSE will open 33 points lower at 8,838, Germany's DAX down 189 points at 23,783, France's CAC 40 down 44 points at 7,732 and Italy's FTSE MIB 282 points lower at 39,858.

Global market confidence in U.S.-China trade talks progress falters

Global market confidence in the apparent progress of trade talks between the U.S. and China appears to have faltered somewhat overnight, with Asia-Pacific markets trading in mixed territory and U.S. stock futures lower as investors assessed President Donald Trump's declaration that a trade deal with China was "done."

Trump said in a post on Truth Social earlier Wednesday that "WE ARE GETTING A TOTAL OF 55% TARIFFS, CHINA IS GETTING 10%." However, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick later said that U.S. levies on goods from China won't change from their current levels.

The deal still needs to be officially approved by Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

What to keep an eye on today

CNBC's coverage of the VivaTech summit in Paris continues on Thursday. We'll be reporting from Goldman Sachs' annual European Financials Conference in Berlin too.

On the data front, the U.K.'s monthly gross domestic product print is due Thursday morning, and earnings are set to come from retail giant Tesco.

