European stocks open higher; UK GDP figures show economy fell into technical recession

LONDON — European stock markets opened higher Thursday as investors assess U.K. growth figures for the fourth quarter and monitor the flow of corporate earnings.

The Stoxx 600 index was up 0.5% at 8:05 a.m. in London, with most sectors higher. Industrials and food and beverage stocks both traded more than 1% higher.

Autos were up 1.06%, with France's Renault up 4.7% after announcing a hefty dividend rise and reiterating a target of double-digit operating margins by 2030.

The U.K. economy contracted by 0.3% in the final quarter of 2023, pushing the country into a technical recession after third-quarter growth was revised down to -0.1%.

Among the firms reporting, Germany's Commerzbank posted a 55% jump in full-year net profit and its best result for 15 years, as fourth-quarter results slightly outperformed.

Planemaker Airbus announced a special dividend of 1 euro per share as it reported higher revenue and orders but a fall in earnings per share.

UK economy slipped into technical recession

The U.K. economy slipped into a technical recession at the end of last year — gross domestic product figures showed that the economy contracted by 0.3% in the three months to December 2023.

That was worse than the 0.1% contraction expected by economists.

It followed a 0.1% fall in output during the previous quarter. Two consecutive quarters of contraction are widely viewed to indicate a technical recession.

Sterling lost earlier gains against the dollar after the news.

— Katrina Bishop

Europe stocks to open higher

European stocks were seen opening Thursday higher, according to IG data, with the FTSE 100 up 25 points to 7,569, Germany's DAX up 43 points to 16,987, and France's CAC up 21 points to 7,697.

Italy's MIB was seen 77 points higher at 31,509.

— Jenni Reid

Bitcoin hits over two-year high amid 'favorable regulatory activity'

The total value invested in bitcoin surpassed $1 trillion on Wednesday reaching an over two-year high following the debut of bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the United States last month.

The price of ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, surpassed $2,700 to reach its highest level since May 2022, with investors expecting the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to greenlight spot ether ETFs this May.

"We have a global convergence of favorable regulatory activity, and what it's doing is unblocking an enormous amount of institutional capital," Paul Brody, global blockchain leader at Ernst & Young, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday.

"There's $200 trillion of institutional capital that hasn't been able to access these assets previously, and while these inflows aren't going to happen overnight, we are going to see a steady allocation of resources into them," he added.

— Dylan Butts

CNBC Pro: ASML and more: BofA just got more bullish on these 3 chip stocks, says AI spending is heating up

European semiconductor equipment stocks are likely to outperform as spending on artificial intelligence chips rises over the next decade, according to Bank of America.

The continent's chip stocks produce the high-tech machines needed to manufacture the latest generation of chips.

"We raise our [price targets] on our EU Semicaps coverage, which we expect to continue benefiting from investment in AI infrastructure," BofA analysts said in a note to clients.

The Wall Street bank said its top picks are likely to soar further, thanks to the "scarcity of value in Europe for AI-related stocks."

— Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: Morgan Stanley names Asia-Pacific 'alpha' stock ideas for February — giving one nearly 80% upside

The performance of major Asia markets has been uneven for the past year.

Investors have been shunning China stocks, while flooding India and Japan markets.

Those interested in stock-picking rather than passive investing can look to the bank's list of "alpha" stocks that could beat the market.

— Weizhen Tan