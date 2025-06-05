Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

European stocks set to open higher as ECB widely expected to cut interest rates

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC

A projected illumination marking the 75th anniversary of the Schuman Declaration, on the Grossmarkthalle building at the European Central Bank headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, on May 9, 2025.
Alex Kraus/Bloomberg via Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

Here are the opening calls

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE
The Euro Sculpture at Willy-Brandt-Platz in the financial district of Frankfurt, Germany, on March 6, 2025.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
The Euro Sculpture at Willy-Brandt-Platz in the financial district of Frankfurt, Germany, on March 6, 2025.

Good morning from London! This is CNBC's live blog covering all the action in European financial markets on Thursday. All eyes are on the European Central Bank, which is expected to announce a rate cut.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Futures data from IG suggests London's FTSE will open 4 points higher at 8,802, Germany's DAX up 22 points at 24,276, France's CAC 40 unchanged at 7,804 and Italy's FTSE MIB 46 points higher at 40,123.

The ECB's monetary policy decision is in focus for regional markets Thursday, with the central bank widely expected to trim interest rates by 25 basis points, taking its key rate, the deposit facility rate, to 2%.

Expectations of a rate cut were cemented after flash data on Tuesday showed inflation in the euro zone hit a cooler than expected 1.9% in May. 

Money Report

News 12 mins ago

Shein and Temu see U.S. demand plunge on ‘de minimis' trade loophole closure

News 13 mins ago

‘We want WrestleMania to come to London': Mayor makes pitch to WWE legend Triple H

Read more here: The European Central Bank is almost guaranteed to cut rates. Here's what could happen next

— Holly Ellyatt

Global market action overnight

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange on June 4, 2025.
NYSE
Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange on June 4, 2025.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed and U.S. stock futures were near flat overnight with sentiment dented by U.S. data showing private sector hiring has hit its lowest level in over two years.

Private sector payrolls rose by just 37,000 in May, coming in sharply below the Dow Jones forecast of 110,000 and raising investor worries about the softening job market and the impact on the economy. Those concerns weighed on the major averages during the session, too.

Still, the market's recent gains — which have been powered by a surge in technology stocks — coupled with a blowout first-quarter earnings season, have revived sentiment on Wall Street. Nevertheless, investors remain cautious that more pain could be ahead in light of the Trump administration's tariffs.

— Holly Ellyatt, Pia Singh

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us