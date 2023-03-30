European Stocks Open Higher as Banking Concerns Continue to Ease

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets opened higher on Thursday, continuing positive momentum from the previous three sessions as concerns over the banking sector ease.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.6% shortly after the open, with all sectors in the green. Retail stocks led the pack, up 1.7%, while tech stocks gained 1%.

Banking stocks rose 0.5% as the sector looks to move past the recent spell of volatility.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

UBS shares were up 1.1%. The stock ended Wednesday's session 3.7% higher after the bank announced Sergio Ermotti would return to his role as group CEO from April 5, following the recent acquisition of Credit Suisse.

The chair of the European Union's banking Single Resolution Board, Dominique Laboureix, told CNBC's Silvia Amaro in a Wednesday interview, "During the three last years, the resilience of the European banking system was very strong based on very good solvency and very good liquidity and very good profitability."

"Based on that, I really believe there is good resiliency in our banking system. That does not mean that we don't have to be vigilant," he added.

Laboureix also stressed that the EU's banking union was committed to upholding the legal framework of writing down equity stacks before AT1 bonds in resolution decisions in Europe. Holders of the latter in Credit Suisse saw their assets wiped out during the UBS acquisition.

Asia-Pacific markets were trading mixed on Thursday, with Australia's benchmark index hitting a two-week high as concerns over the recent banking turmoil in the U.S. and Europe ease.

U.S. stock futures were little changed Wednesday night.

Euro zone underlying inflation sticky, says ECB's Schnabel

Picture Alliance | Picture Alliance | Getty Images

Underlying inflation in the euro zone is proving sticky, but the European Central Bank doesn't want to cause more pain by hiking rates too quickly, board member Isabel Schnabel said at an event in Washington on Wednesday evening, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, the rise in energy prices "may not drop out as quickly as it moves in," she said.

Headline inflation in the euro zone fell from 8.6% to 8.5% in February, but core inflation, which strips out energy and food, rose from 5.3% to 5.6%.

The central bank next meets on May 4. Unlike before its March meeting, when it hiked by 50 basis points, it has not given firm guidance on what it expects to do.

ECB chief economist Philip Lane told Germany's Die Zeit newspaper more hikes are needed, while Peter Kažimír, head of Slovakia's central bank, has said the rate of hikes may need to slow.

— Jenni Reid

CNBC Pro: A less obvious area in A.I. could be an $11 billion opportunity, Bernstein says — and names 4 stocks

Microsoft and Google are among the most obvious beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence revolution. But AI's applications extend beyond search engines and cloud computing.

One such application is manufacturing — an opportunity that Bernstein estimates will be worth $11 billion.

Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Zavier Ong

CNBC Pro: Wall Street is bullish on Alibaba's overhaul with Morgan Stanley expecting the stock to double

Shares of Alibaba soared after the company announced a significant overhaul to split the Chinese giant into six business groups.

This move has attracted positive sentiments from major Wall Street banks, with Morgan Stanley saying that this potential restructuring could lead to a 100% upside in Alibaba's share price.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

UBS shares climb as old CEO returns

Shares of UBS jumped on Wednesday after the Swiss bank announced it was bringing back Sergio Ermotti as CEO to help oversee the absorption of Credit Suisse.

Ermotti, who previously served as the bank's CEO from 2011 to 2020. He will resume control on April 5th.

In a note to clients, Bank of America analyst Alastair Ryan cited Ermotti's "signature restructuring" of the bank during his previous tenure as a reason for investors would be happy with his return.

The Swiss-traded shares of UBS rose 4.4% following the announcement.

The stock is still down since the first week of March, when worries about the banking system on both sides of the Atlantic began.

— Jesse Pound

CNBC Pro: India has big manufacturing plans. Goldman names 2 global stocks to benefit — giving one 60% upside

India has a massive plan to boost manufacturing — and technology firms in Greater China will be a key beneficiary, according to Goldman Sachs.

The investment bank called the plan a "substantial opportunity" for such firms, and names two stocks to buy, including a global tech giant. One of them has upside of nearly 60%.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a higher open Thursday as concerns over the banking sector ease.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 8 points higher at 7,558, Germany's DAX 30 points higher at 15,341, France's CAC up 12 points at 7,194 and Italy's FTSE MIB 49 points higher at 26,301, according to data from IG.

Data releases include preliminary German inflation data for March and Italian producer prices for February.

— Holly Ellyatt