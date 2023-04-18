European Stocks Open Higher as Investors Continue to Monitor Global Economic Health

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets opened higher Tuesday as investors continue to gauge the health of the global economy.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.2% after a muted performance on Monday. All sectors bar telecom were in the green, with travel stocks up 0.85% and mining firms up 0.75%.

Airline Easyjet opened 4% higher after narrowing first-quarter losses due to strong Easter demand and saying full-year profits would likely beat estimates.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed as China's economy grew more than expected at 4.5% year on year, beating estimates to see growth of 4% in a Reuters poll. The onshore Chinese yuan strengthened slightly after the report.

U.S. stock futures were flat on Monday night after the major averages rose to kick off a stacked week of corporate earnings. Johnson & Johnson, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs are reporting Tuesday before the bell.



Europe stocks open higher

Europe's Stoxx 600 index was up 0.2% shortly after the open, with all sectors posting gains — though they were modest.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.3%, Germany's DAX up 0.26% and France's CAC 40 up 0.23% as investors assess corporate earnings and economic conditions.

— Jenni Reid

Online retailer THG reports higher revenue amid private equity speculation

Online retailer THG reported a 2.7% rise in revenue to £2.24 billion ($2.78 billion) and adjusted earnings of £64.1 million for the full year 2022.

The company's gross margin fell from 44.7% to 41.3%.

"While FY 2022 adjusted EBITDA was not where we planned at the start of the year, this was largely the result of our strategy to minimise the impact of inflation upon our customer base," said CEO Matthew Moulding.

"This investment in their retention, and longer term growth, was the principle driver behind the reduction in gross margin."

It results come after THG shares jumped Monday after it said it had received a "highly preliminary" buyout proposal from Apollo Global Management.

—Jenni Reid

Easyjet lifts profit expectations

U.K. low-cost airline Easyjet said Tuesday it expects full-year profits to beat market forecasts of around £260 million ($322.3 million).

It came in a trading update that showed a loss before tax of £133 million in the first quarter, versus a £213 million loss last year. Passenger numbers were up by 47%.

CEO Johan Lundgren said the company was benefiting from strong summer booking momentum and had seen strong demand over the Easter holidays.

— Jenni Reid

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a higher open Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 17 points higher at 7,899, Germany's DAX 30 points higher at 15,821, France's CAC up 14 points at 7,516 and Italy's FTSE MIB 116 points higher at 27,303, according to data from IG.

Earnings come from Easyjet and data releases include Germany's ZEW survey of economic sentiment for April.

— Holly Ellyatt

China's economy expanded 4.5% in the first quarter of 2023

China's gross domestic product rose by 4.5% in the first quarter of 2023, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday.

That was compared with the 4% forecast in a Reuters poll and marks the fastest growth seen since the first quarter of last year. The economy expanded 2.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Retail sales jumped by 10.6% in March, higher than Reuters' expectations to see 7.4% growth – industrial output rose 3.9% for the month, lower than the forecast of 4% by Reuters.

The Chinese yuan strengthened 0.1% to 6.8712 against the U.S. dollar after the report.

– Jihye Lee

Earnings season off to best start since at least 2012, according to Bank of America

Despite persistent inflation, higher rates and fears of an impending recession, earnings season is off to one of its best starts in a little over a decade, according to data from Bank of America.

Of the 30 companies that have reported so far, 90% have beat earnings per share expectations, marking the best beat rate after week one since at least 2012, wrote Savita Subramanian in a Monday note to clients.

She added that 73% of companies that reported last week surpassed sales expectations, while 67% beat on both measures. Last quarter's week one results showed just 46% of companies beat on both EPS and sales, while the historical average sits at just 48%.

"Fueled by bank beats, 1Q EPS is tracking a 30bp surprise," the equity and quant strategist said. "We forecast an in-line quarter but expect more downward guidance and some commentary around changes in cash use if credit conditions deteriorate."

Overall, consensus expectations are calling for a more than 7% decline in first-quarter earnings for the S&P 500 year over year, she noted.

Big bank earnings may have offered some relief, but the market isn't out of the woods just yet as credit impacts emerge in areas like industrials.

"A massive, systemic financial confidence shock appears to have been averted, but tighter credit is manifesting in the real economy," she said.

— Samantha Subin

