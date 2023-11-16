European stocks set for lower open as positive sentiment falters

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a negative open Thursday, reversing positive sentiment seen earlier in the week after the release of positive data from the U.S. and China.

A soft U.S. inflation reading on Tuesday boosted hopes that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its interest rate-hiking cycle. And there was upbeat economic data from China, which reported better-than-expected retail sales and industrial data for October.

In other news, U.S. President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping met in person in San Francisco on Wednesday, marking the first meeting of the leaders in about a year. The leaders agreed to resume high-level military communication, according to both countries, but Taiwan remains a sticking point.

At the post-talks presser yesterday, Biden reiterated the U.S. position that Taiwan maintains its sovereignty, despite China's claims to the contrary. Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory, with no right to independently conduct diplomatic relations.

Overnight, Hong Kong stocks led declines in the Asia-Pacific region on Thursday, while S&P 500 futures were little changed Wednesday night as investors looked to extend November's hot streak.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in negative territory Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 8 points lower at 7,456, Germany's DAX down 33 points at 15,713, France's CAC down 17 points at 7,192 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 114 points at 29,201, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from Siemens, Aegon, Premier Foods, Burberry, Aviva, Smiths Group and United Utilities.

— Holly Ellyatt