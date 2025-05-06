European stocks open slightly higher; UK's FTSE 100 on track to extend its winning streak

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks were slightly higher on Tuesday as investors closely monitored corporate earnings and shifting U.S. trade policy.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index traded 0.1% higher shortly after the opening bell, with most sectors in positive territory.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index rose 0.4%, putting the index on track to extend its winning streak. The benchmark set a new record for its longest ever run of daily gains on Friday. London markets were closed on Monday.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Elsewhere, Asia-Pacific markets mostly rose Tuesday as investors assessed trade developments between the U.S. and countries in the region, with focus also on Asian currencies that have been strengthening on the back of a declining dollar.

India has reportedly proposed zero tariffs on steel, auto components and pharmaceuticals on a reciprocal basis and up to a certain amount of imports, while Malaysia said Monday that Washington had agreed for further talks and there could be a cut in tariffs.

On Wall Street, S&P 500 futures fell early Tuesday, as investors awaited the start of the Federal Reserve's first policy meeting since U.S. President Donald Trump announced "reciprocal" tariffs in early April.

S&P 500 futures flickered under 0.2%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down just 26 points. Nasdaq-100 futures slipped 0.35%.

During Monday's main session, the S&P 500 fell 0.6% to snap its nine-day rally — its longest winning streak since 2004. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.7%, while the Dow slipped 0.2%.

— CNBC's Amala Balakrishner, Hakyung Kim contributed to this report

Europe stocks open slightly higher

European stocks opened slightly higher, with most sectors and Britain's FTSE 100 index in positive territory.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index traded up 0.1% shortly after the opening bell, with oil and gas stocks among those leading the gains.

— Sam Meredith

DoorDash to acquire British food delivery firm Deliveroo in $3.9 billion deal

U.S.-based DoorDash will acquire London-listed online food delivery firm Deliveroo in a £2.9 billion ($3.9 billion) deal.

The deal values Deliveroo shares at 180 pence a piece, 44% higher than its share price as of April 4, the last trading day before the bid.

"I could not be more excited by the prospect of what DoorDash and Deliveroo will be able to accomplish together. We'll cover more than 40 countries with a combined population of more than 1 billion people, enabling us to provide more local businesses with the tools and technology they need to thrive," said Tony Xu, CEO and Co-founder of DoorDash.

Read the full story here.

— Ganesh Rao

Asian currencies weaken as the U.S. dollar claws back declines

Asian currencies weakened Tuesday as the U.S. dollar clawed back two days of declines.

The U.S. dollar index moderately edged up following data from the Institute for Supply Management showing stronger-than-expected service sector activity in April despite concerns over the impact of tariffs.

As at 11.32 a.m. Singapore time, the Taiwanese dollar had depreciated 3.2% against the greenback to 30.093. This follows strong gains in the currency in the previous session when it hit a three-year high.

The Australian and Singapore dollar - which had also seen gains on Monday following a reelection of their incumbent governments - depreciated sharply.

The Australian dollar weakened 0.15% against the greenback to 0.6467, while the Singapore dollar depreciated 0.26% to 1.2897.

Meanwhile, the offshore Chinese yuan depreciated 0.28% to 7.220.9.

Elsewhere in the region, the Japanese yen was little changed while the Malaysian ringgit weakened 0.93%.

— Amala Balakrishner

Stock futures open little changed Monday

U.S. stock futures were flat Monday night.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 dipped less than 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were just above the flatline.

— Hakyung Kim