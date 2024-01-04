European stocks head for mixed open as markets assess the outlook for rate cuts

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are heading for a mixed open Thursday amid uncertainty among global markets over the trajectory for central bank rate cuts.

Minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting in December showed interest rate cuts were likely in 2024, but provided little clarity on when that might happen.

U.S. stock futures were little changed Wednesday night after the Nasdaq Composite fell for a fourth straight trading day.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

China led losses in Asia-Pacific markets on Thursday, followed by Japan stocks which resumed trading after an extended New Year's holiday.

CNBC Pro: These 9 stocks are cheaper than the S&P 500 — and look set for big earnings growth in 2024

Stocks soared in 2023, as investors have been buoyed by the narrative of an end to rate hikes in 2024.

Tech stocks led the charge as trends such as artificial intelligence boomed.

The S&P 500 rallied 24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended 2023 up 43.4% in its best year since 2020.

Still, there are some stocks trading at cheaper valuations than the broader S&P 500, and which analysts expect will have strong earnings growth in 2024.



CNBC Pro subscribers can read about them here.

— Weizhen Tan

CNBC Pro: Deutsche Bank names the stock that'll be the 'last man standing' in autonomous driving

Building the technology that powers driverless cars is proving to be incredibly difficult for car markers.

Most recently, Cruise, GM's robotaxi service, was shut down in San Francisco over safety issues.

Given such a backdrop, Deutsche Bank has named one stock as a "rare secular growth story" in the sector because the company's technology can find buyers among any global automaker seeking to add self-driving capabilities.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open in mixed territory Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 7 points higher at 7,684, Germany's DAX down 3 points at 16,518, France's CAC down 1 point at 7,404 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 7 points at 30,191, according to data from IG.

French inflation data for December will be released on Thursday.

— Holly Ellyatt