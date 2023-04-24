European Stocks Head for Mixed Open as Global Markets Stumble Slightly

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a mixed open Monday, taking a cue from Asia-Pacific overnight where markets traded mixed ahead of a busy week of key economic releases in the region.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures fell slightly on Sunday night as investors await more corporate earnings from big tech companies with Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta due to report this week. Investors will be looking out for the latest economic data, including first quarter GDP, that'll provide a further indication on the state of health of the world's biggest economy.

Last Friday, major U.S. indices all closed on a downturn for the week as the earnings season began to ramp up.

— Weizhen Tan

— Zavier Ong

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a flat to lower open Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 1 point lower at 7,893, Germany's DAX 9 points lower at 15,885, France's CAC up 2 points at 7,553 and Italy's FTSE MIB 14 points higher at 27,406, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from WHSmith, Rio Tinto, Dunelm, Renault, Publicis and Ferragamo. Data releases include preliminary consumer confidence figures for the euro zone in April.

— Holly Ellyatt