European Stocks Retreat as Global Markets Remain Rattled Over Inflation

LONDON — European stocks pulled back on Monday, tracking negative sentiment globally as investors continued to mull over persistently high inflation.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.6% below the flatline in early trade, with basic resources shedding 1.9% to lead losses as almost all sectors and major bourses slid into negative territory.

The risk aversion for European markets comes after regional stocks retreated at the end of the last trading week after a rout in U.S. markets, with Wall Street posting its worst day since 2020 last Thursday.

U.S. stock futures fell in early premarket trade as traders looked for the market to find its footing after the dramatic week of trading.

Last week, the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.54%, while the S&P 500 and Dow dropped 0.21% and 0.24%, respectively. It was the sixth straight losing week for the Dow, and the fifth straight for the other two major indexes.

Shares in Asia-Pacific retreated on Monday as investors watched for market reaction to Chinese trade data that came in better than expected.

Investors are also be keeping an eye on the war in Ukraine as dozens are feared dead after a school in the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine was hit by Russian shelling. Luhansk is one of the two regions that make up the Donbas, where Russian troops are now largely concentrating their attacks.

Russia is also under scrutiny on Monday, as it gears up for "Victory Day" — a holiday commemorating the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

Strategists have said President Vladimir Putin could use the occasion, marked by massive military parades in Moscow, to announce a victory in Ukraine, or to escalate the conflict.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Sunday. The U.S. and Group of Seven countries announced that they would increase short-term financial support for Ukraine as the war with Russia nears the three-month mark.

Earnings come from BioNTech on Monday.

In terms of individual share price movement in Europe, Deutsche Post dropped 6% to the bottom of the Stoxx 600 in early trade, while Italian aerospace and defense company Leonardo gained 4%.

— CNBC's Jesse Pound contributed to this market report.