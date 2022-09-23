European Stocks Open in the Red as Investors Digest Central Bank Moves

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks opened lower Friday, as investors digested a slew of central bank rate hikes from the region and beyond.

The Stoxx 600 was down 0.2% at market open, with most sectors and major bourses trading in the red.

Food and beverages, healthcare and retail were the only sectors to have made gains, with healthcare up 0.5%.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Oil and gas stocks were the biggest fallers, down 1.26% after the open.

Traders will now be eyeing the euro zone's S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data, due later this morning.

Thursday's market moves come after the Bank of England hiked rates by 50 basis points Thursday — its seventh consecutive increase, and the Swiss National Bank hiked its benchmark rate to 0.5%, a shift that brings an end to an era of negative rates in Europe.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, meanwhile, hiked by another three-quarters of a percentage point Wednesday, and indicated that the hikes will keep on coming.

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday, their third consecutive daily decline, and futures were also lower in early trade Friday.

Asia markets, meanwhile, were in the red, with Australian stocks down 2%.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European stocks are expected to open in positive territory on Friday, as investors react to central bank rate hikes and U.S. recession signals.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open around 25 points higher at 7,172, Germany's DAX is seen 38 points higher at 12,581, France's CAC 40 is expected to open up 13 points and Italy's FTSE MIB is seen 42 points higher, according to data from IG.

CNBC Pro: Is it time to buy Treasurys? Here's how to allocate your portfolio, according to the pros

The latest threat to stocks now isn't any macro risk — it's rising 2-year Treasury yields, according to some fund managers and strategists.

Short-term, relatively risk-free Treasury bonds and funds are back in the spotlight as the yield on the 2-year Treasury continues to surge.

So should investors be fleeing equities and piling into bonds?

Pro subscribers can read what the pros say about how to allocate your portfolio right now.

— Weizhen Tan

CNBC Pro: Back hedge funds to outperform equities and bonds this year, UBS says

As both stocks and bond prices fall simultaneously, hedge funds have broadly outperformed and are "well placed to navigate current market volatility," according to a new report by UBS.

As market volatility persists, the Swiss bank shared the types of hedge funds it prefers.

Pro subscribers can read more here.{=null}

— Ganesh Rao

Nomura downgrades China's 2023 growth outlook

Nomura downgraded its forecast for China's 2023 annual growth to 4.3% from 5.1%.

Analysts cited a potentially prolonged Covid-zero policy or a spike in the nation's infections after a possible reopening in March.

The latest downgrade comes after Goldman Sachs lowered its outlook earlier this week to 4.5% from 5.3%.

William Ma of Grow Investment Group told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" he's optimistic on policy changes he sees coming after the People's Party Congress in mid-October.

—Jihye Lee

Futures start flat in post-market trading

Stock futures were flat after another tumultuous day, as investors continue grappling with the Federal Reserve's decision to up rates and worries about the health of the economy.

Dow Jones Futures went up 41 points, or .14%, to 30,190. The S&P 500 was up 4 points, which translates to .11%, at 3,776. The Nasdaq 100 rose 10 points, .09%, to 11,575,50.

— Alex Harring