European Stock Markets Set to Open Lower After U.S., UK Central Banks Confirm Rate Hikes

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets are set to open lower on Friday as investors take stock of a week of central bank rate hikes and the latest news from the banking sector.

The Bank of England hiked its base rate by 25 basis to 4.25% on Thursday in a move that was priced in by markets after U.K. inflation recorded a surprise jump.

The Swiss central bank raised its own benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points. Both decisions come in the shadow of the U.S. Federal Reserve hiking by 25 basis points.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

While U.S. stocks closed a choppy session higher after the Fed signaled there is just one more quarter percentage point hike to come this year, European stocks were lower through the session.

Europe's losses were led by banks, despite reassurances from policymakers that system is stable after recent volatility. Citigroup this week downgraded the European banking sector to "neutral" from "overweight," citing the effects of continued monetary policy tightening.

Global markets have also been digesting the latest comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said on Thursday that the emergency actions used to back up Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank customers could be deployed again amid concerns over U.S. regional banks.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Friday.

European markets set to open lower

European stock markets were on track to open lower on Friday, according to data from ig.com.

The FTSE 100 was down 49 points to 7,451. France's CAC 40 was down 48 points to 7,086, Germany's DAX down 72 points to 15,137, and Italy's MIB down 155 points to 25,792.

— Jenni Reid

CNBC Pro: Wall Street downgrades European banks and names stocks to buy "in case markets turn sour"

Wall Street is downgrading European banks after stresses in the sector led to the emergency merger of two large Swiss banks.

Two investments also upgraded another sector and named a dozen stocks to own "in case markets turn sour".

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: Why one fund manager has never owned a bank stock — and reveals what he looks for instead

Some investors are tiptoeing back into bank stocks after last week's selloff, but fund manager Ian Mortimer is steering clear.

In fact, he has never owned a bank stock in any of his funds. He reveals why on CNBC Pro Talks.

Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Zavier Ong

Treasury Secretary Yellen says emergency actions to backstop banks could be used again if needed

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday that the federal emergency actions used to backstop Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank customers could be used again if necessary.

"We have used important tools to act quickly to prevent contagion. And they are tools we could use again," Yellen said in written testimony before a House Appropriations subcommittee.

"The strong actions we have taken ensure that Americans' deposits are safe," she added. "Certainly, we would be prepared to take additional actions if warranted."

Her comments come as regulators have aimed to reassure customers and investors amid the banking crisis that was promoted by Silicon Valley Bank's closure.

— Alex Harring, Christina Wilkie