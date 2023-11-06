European stocks start the week slightly higher; Ryanair gains on dividend announcement

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets opened slightly higher Monday as positive momentum carried over from last week.

The Stoxx 600 index was up 0.1% in early trade, while sector movements were muted. Travel stocks led gains, up 0.9%.

Regional markets closed cautiously higher on Friday, last week rounding off a week-long rally powered by a series of solid earnings and a perceived dovish tilt from central banks.

Elsewhere overnight, U.S. equity futures were flat after the major averages capped their best week so far this year, while most Asia-Pacific markets took heart from a soft U.S. jobs report last week that helped reduce interest rate expectations. South Korea stocks surged on Monday after the country re-imposed a ban on short-selling.

Ryanair up 5% on profit forecast, dividend announcement

Dublin-listed shares of Ryanair rose 5.2% in early trade after the low-cost airline said it expected full-year profits of between 1.85 billion euros ($1.9 billion) and 2.05 billion euros, which would represent an all-time high.

The company also announced it would begin regular dividend payments for the first time as it moves past pandemic financial challenges, with 400 million euros to be distributed through 2024.

Ryanair said record summer passenger numbers and prices hikes had offset higher fuel costs in the first half, as it reported a rise in post-tax profit to 2.18 billion euros from 1.37 billion euros in the first half of the financial year.

It expects "modest losses" in the second-half winter period.

The business swung to a post-tax profit of 1.31 billion euros for the full-year ending March 31, after two years of hefty annual losses.

— Jenni Reid

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in mixed territory Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 13 points higher at 7,414, Germany's DAX up 6 points at 15,192, France's CAC own 7 points at 7,043 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 12 points at 28,550, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from Ryanair on Monday. There are no major data releases.

— Holly Ellyatt