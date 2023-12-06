European markets set to regain positive momentum and rebound at the open

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a positive open Wednesday, rebounding from mixed trade seen earlier in the week.

Positive momentum was seen elsewhere overnight. Asia-Pacific markets rebounded across the region, following a broad sell-off on Tuesday. Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures climbed overnight after the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid for a second day Tuesday.

CNBC Pro: Eli Lilly vs. Novo Nordisk: The pros deliver their verdict on the viral weight-loss stocks

It has been quite a year for both Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk given the boom in weight-loss drugs.

Stocks of both pharmaceutical companies have rallied this year. Shares in Eli Lilly are up around 60% year-to-date, while its Danish counterpart Novo Nordisk has seen a gain of around 50%.

Should investors buy either stock — or both? CNBC Pro subscribers can read what the market experts think more here.

— Amala Balakrishner

CNBC Pro: JPMorgan nailed its 2023 forecast for European stocks. Here’s its 2024 call

JPMorgan strategists are making a bold call for European stock market performance next year after calling it right in 2023.

The forecast comes from the same team of strategists who accurately predicted the MSCI Eurozone's performance this year. They expected the index to rise 9.1% to close at 256 points by the end of December 2023 on a local currency basis. The index is currently at 266 points.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more about their 2024 outlook here.

— Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: These 5 stocks are on Goldman's European conviction list — and it gives one 130% upside

Goldman Sachs has unveiled its "conviction list" of its top stock picks in Europe for December — with one stock in particular standing out for its significant upside potential.

The Wall Street bank's analysts see a 130% upside potential for the stock over the next 12 months as the company makes massive infrastructure investments that will improve its sustainable free cash flow.

Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan are also bullish on the same stock.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a higher open Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 20 points higher at 7,509, Germany's DAX up 60 points at 16,509, France's CAC up 28 points at 7,409 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 85 points at 30,192, according to data from IG.

Euro zone retail sales data for October is due, and TUI is set to release earnings.

— Holly Ellyatt