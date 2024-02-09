European markets set to open mixed as investors digest fresh economic data; German inflation falls

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are set to open mixed Friday as investors digest the latest slew of corporate earnings and look ahead to fresh economic data.

German inflation fell in January to 3.1%, new data from the the federal statistical office showed Friday. Meanwhile, Italy will report industrial output data later in the session.

Regional markets closed slightly lower on Thursday as investors digested a slew of earnings from Unilever, Societe Generale, Maersk, Siemens and Adyen.

In Asia-Pacific, Japan's Nikkei hit fresh 34-year highs on Friday, while most markets were either fully or partially closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. The Nikkei 225 breached the 37,000 mark for the first time in 34 years, rising 0.4%, while the Topix was flat.

Stateside, U.S. futures were lower Friday morning after the S&P 500 crossed the historic 5,000 milestone for the first time during intraday trading.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 13 points higher at 7,606, Germany's DAX down 15 points at 16,945, France's CAC down 23 points at 7,634 and Italy's FTSE MIB 33 points higher at 31,220, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from Unilever, Societe Generale, Maersk, Siemens and Adyen.

— Karen Gilchrist

