European markets set to open in positive territory despite tariffs threat; EU inflation data ahead

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are expected to open higher Tuesday as global markets prepare for U.S. President Donald Trump's trade tariffs to come into effect on Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 31 points higher at 8,689, Germany's DAX up 88 points at 22,251, France's CAC 8 points higher at 7,798 and Italy's FTSE MIB 77 points higher at 38,816, according to data from IG.

The latest EU inflation data will be closely monitored by investors in the region, and U.K. house price data for March is also due.

Asia-Pacific markets climbed overnight and U.S. stock futures slipped on Tuesday morning as the market awaited clarity from Trump regarding his tariff policy rollout on Wednesday.

A slew of tariffs are set to come into effect, including a 25% levy on "all cars that are not made in the United States." The president is also expected to announce his plan for reciprocal tariffs. The Trump administration has dubbed April 2 "Liberation Day."

Trump said Monday that his reciprocal tariffs plan will target all other countries when they are announced Wednesday.

Trump is thinking longer term but is playing a 'dangerous game,' strategist says

U.S. President Donald Trump is counting on a longer-term rebound in the economy and markets with his extreme tariff plan, but he is playing a "dangerous game," according to one strategist.

"The market will take some time to digest what's happening tomorrow, I don't think we will see a big relief in the sense that Trump will come out and provide sweets to the market, saying tariffs will be less severe than what's suspected," Wolf von Rotberg, equity strategist at Safra Sarasin Sustainable Asset Management, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Tuesday.

"I would think that through the year he'll likely keep the temperature quite high," von Rotberg said, adding that this is because of Trump's experience as president in 2018 to 2019 when the Federal Reserve was in a similar stage of a cycle of rate hikes and cuts.

"Back then he broke the back of the cycle, he broke the back of the equity market, but he also brought the Fed to turn much move dovish and he had a much better year in 2019. The cycle recovered, growth picked up, was great in the third quarter of 2019, consumption came back and the equity market had rebounded by April ... Trump is not thinking about the immediate impact but one step further," von Rotberg told CNBC.

"He won't provide a put to the market, the only put which can be provided to the market is the Fed, and in order to get the Fed to ease and turn more dovish from where they are he needs to produce some downside on the cycle and he may have to produce some downside on the market as well."

Wolf von Rotberg added that this was a "dangerous game," since inflation remains well above target and could be pushed higher by inflation, curbing any Fed pivot — and because the U.S. government deficit has widened and would likely increase during a downturn, fueling fears in the rates market.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

Data releases include the latest EU inflation print.

Spot gold crosses $3,130, hitting fresh record

Spot gold hit a fresh record high of $3,132.17 at 9.15 a.m. Singapore time on Tuesday, after crossing the $3,100 threshold on Monday.

The price of the precious metal has been on the rise as investors flock to the safe haven asset amid concerns around U.S. President Donald Trump's fresh tariffs.

