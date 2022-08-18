European Markets Set to Open Higher But Caution Reigns After Fed Minutes

European markets are heading for another positive open on Thursday but are struggling to build on gains amid continuing market caution over the inflationary outlook.

Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets opened lower across the board after the latest Wall Street rally cooled on Wednesday following the release of July minutes from the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee, which pointed to "little evidence inflation pressures were subsiding" at the time of the meeting.

European markets pulled back on Wednesday after a rally on Wall Street, having struggled to build positive momentum so far this week.

Investors were tracking preliminary gross domestic product data from the euro zone for the second quarter, as well as unemployment figures for the single currency bloc, and the latest U.K. inflation figures for July, which showed the consumer price index hitting another 40-year high.

Economic growth in the euro zone for the second quarter was revised down on Wednesday from 0.7% to 0.6% quarter on quarter, and from 4% to 3.9% annually. Eurostat also revealed that employment across the 19-member common currency bloc rose 0.3% quarterly, for a 2.4% year-on-year increase.

UK inflation hits new 40-year high of 10.1% as food and energy price surge continues

U.K. inflation rose to another 40-year high in July as spiraling food and energy prices continued to intensify the country's historic squeeze on households.

The consumer price index rose 10.1% annually, according to estimates published by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday, above a Reuters consensus forecast of 9.8% and up from 9.4% in June.

Core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, came in at 6.2% in the year to July 2022, rising from 5.8% in June and ahead of projections of 5.9%.

Rising food prices made the largest upward contribution to annual inflation rates between June and July, the ONS said in its report.

- Elliot Smith

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European stocks are expected to open cautiously higher on Wednesday with the U.K.'s FTSE index seen 18 points higher at 7,560, Germany's DAX 33 points higher at 13,944, France's CAC 40 up 18 points at 6,616 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 42 points at 23,029, according to data from IG.

Data releases include preliminary euro zone unemployment data for the second quarter as well as second quarter gross domestic product. The latest U.K. inflation numbers for July will be released as well as preliminary second quarter Dutch GDP.

Earnings come from Uniper, Carlsberg, Persimmon, Balfour Beatty, BAT and National Grid.

