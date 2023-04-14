European Markets Set to Open Higher as Traders Digest U.S. Data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are expected to open higher Friday as traders continue to digest U.S. data. Cooling inflation raised expectations that the Federal Reserve will pause its aggressive rate-hiking cycle.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed higher Thursday in a fourth consecutive uptick after the long Easter weekend.

The March producer price index, a measure of prices paid by companies and often a good indicator of U.S. consumer inflation, declined by 0.5% from the previous month.

Investors are also looking ahead to the start of U.S. earnings season, with JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citi publishing results before U.S. stock markets open later in the day.

U.S. stock futures were down slightly following the flurry of data and ahead of earnings reports, while Asia-Pacific markets largely rose on Friday.

— Weizhen Tan

U.S. dollar index dips to mark to the lowest in nearly a year

The U.S. dollar index fell to roughly a one-year low and traded at 100.8 as more signs of cooling inflation showed overnight, signaling the Federal Reserve may pause its tightening cycle.

The dollar index fell below the 100 mark in April 2022 and traded at 100.6 on April 21, 2022, Refinitiv data showed.

The March producer price index fell by 0.5% month-on-month and its core reading, which strips out food and energy prices, fell 0.1%, against expectations for the reading to rise 0.2%.

— Jihye Lee

Wells Fargo dips in extended trading as investors look to Friday's bank earnings

Wells Fargo slipped 1% in extended trading as investors readied for a batch of earnings reports from major banks.

The bank is set to report earnings before the bell Friday along with JPMorgan and Citi. JPMorgan was down 0.2% after hours, while Citi was up 0.2%.

— Alex Harring

U.S. producer price index unexpectedly falls in March

The producer price index, a gauge of wholesale inflation, fell 0.5% month over month in March — another sign that U.S. inflation may be cooling. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected PPI to remain unchanged from February.

Core PPI, which strips out food and energy prices, fell 0.1%, while economists had forecast a 0.2% increase.

— Fred Imbert

European markets: The opening calls

European stock markets are set to open higher, according to IG data. The FTSE will rise to 7,855.7 with a 10.7-point gain, Germany's DAX will be up 41.5 points to reach 15,766.2, and France's CAC index will reach 7,499.9, thanks to a 15.6-point increase

— Hannah Ward-Glenton