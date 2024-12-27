Money Report

European markets higher after Christmas closure

By Chloe Taylor,CNBC

Frankfurt skyline, Nov. 2024
Deejpilot | E+ | Getty Images

European stocks were higher on Friday, as regional markets reopened following a closure for the Christmas holiday.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was 0.2% higher shortly after the opening bell, with most sectors and major bourses in positive territory.

Investors are monitoring economic data out of China, where official figures showed industrial profits in the world's second biggest economy contracted for the fourth consecutive month in November.

The data print came a day after the World Bank raised its growth forecasts for China in 2024 and 2025, but warned that the country's economy would remain under pressure, given muted business confidence and ongoing uncertainty in the troubled Chinese property sector.

Markets were in mixed territory overnight in Asia, as traders reacted to the latest Chinese data print, as well as recent inflation numbers out of Japan. In an update on Friday, official figures showed core inflation in the city of Tokyo was at 3% in November, up from 2.6% in October.

Back in Europe, Spain and Norway are set to publish their November retail sales figures on Friday.

