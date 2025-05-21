Money Report

European markets set to open flat to lower; UK inflation data ahead

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC

People walk along London Bridge past the City of London skyline.
Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets head for a flat to lower open

London at dawn.
Dukas | Universal Images Group | Getty Images
London at dawn.

Good morning from London and welcome to CNBC's live blog covering the latest action in European markets as well as business news, analysis, earnings and data.

Here are the opening calls on Wednesday:

European bourses are expected to open around the flatline, with London's FTSE seen opening 5 points higher at 8,781, Germany's DAX 1 point higher at 24,012, the French CAC 40 down 5 points at 7,933 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 27 points at 40,548, according to data from IG.

— Holly Ellyatt

What to keep an eye out for today

British supermarket Marks & Spencer boosted pay for its frontline workers, such as shop assistants, by 15% from April 5 to May 31.
Chris Ratcliffe | Bloomberg via Getty Images
British supermarket Marks & Spencer boosted pay for its frontline workers, such as shop assistants, by 15% from April 5 to May 31.

Here are a few things for investors to look out for on Wednesday.

Earnings reports are set to come from M&S, SSE, Currys and JD Sports.

On the data front, U.K. inflation figures for April will be published at 7 a.m. London time. We'll bring you the numbers and quick analysis on the data then.

— Holly Ellyatt

Overnight action in Asia-Pacific and U.S. markets

Asia-Pacific markets traded mostly higher overnight, although Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.23% after the country reported that exports slowed for a second straight month as the country reels under U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs.

South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.58%, while the small-cap Kosdaq traded 0.95% higher. Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.43%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.45% at the open, while mainland China's CSI 300 traded flat.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., S&P 500 futures wavered Tuesday night after a losing session on Wall Street that snapped a winning streak.

Futures tied to the broad index shed 0.1%, as did Nasdaq 100 futuresDow Jones Industrial Average futures lost 59 points, or 0.1%.

Tuesday night's action comes after a tough session for the three major averages. The S&P 500 ended a six-day winning streak, while the Nasdaq Composite had its first negative day in three. The Dow fell more than 100 points, breaking a three-day positive streak.

— Holly Ellyatt, Lee Ying Shan, Alex Harring

