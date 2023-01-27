European Markets Muted After U.S. GDP Beat Expectations

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets were flat in early Friday trade, after U.S. economic data came in stronger than expected, and with a slew of rate hike decisions due next week.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was around 0.1% higher at 9 a.m. London time, with all major bourses muted. Oil and gas gained 0.8% as mining stocks fell 0.4%.

Investors are processing a mixed performance from corporate earnings released this week, with the start of year rally stuttering.

Friday will see the release of U.S. data on core inflation, personal income and spending and pending home sales. The U.S. economy expanded by 2.9% year on year during the fourth quarter, beating expectations, though recession fears remain.

In Europe, data is due on French consumer confidence and euro zone household loans. Earlier in the week, the German government as well as research group Ifo said Europe's largest economy would likely avoid a recession this year.

All earnings and economic data will be closely watched, with central banks due to take the spotlight next week. The Federal Reserve meets Tuesday to Wednesday, while the European Central Bank and Bank of England will announce their hiking decisions Thursday.

In Asia, shares traded higher Friday, though U.S. futures were lower.

Tech stocks have staged a remarkable comeback this year, as investors flock to the sector once more. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is up more than 8% in 2023, outperforming both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500.

Despite the recent rally, few believe the downturn in tech has bottomed — but Morgan Stanley believes investors should not sit on the sidelines.

European markets open flat; H&M down 7%

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index opened flat on the previous session as investors continued to chew over corporate earnings and U.S. economic data.

Swedish retailer H&M dropped 7% in early trade after it reported a bigger than expected drop in operating profit, which it attributed to a cost efficiency program and its exit from Russia.

British supermarket Sainsbury topped the index, up 5.6%, after retail group Bestway announced it had built up a 3.45% stake in the business.

Only six global stock ETFs have consistently posted yearly gains over the past five years, according to new analysis by CNBC Pro.

They are the only funds among 7,000 equities ETFs trading worldwide to:

Not have a single year of negative returns between Jan. 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2022;

And be in positive territory this year so far.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a mixed open on Friday, mainly continuing Thursday's positive momentum after start of year rally stalled this week.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 5.5 points higher at 7,768, Germany's DAX 16 points higher at 15,142 and Italy's FTSE MIB 50 points higher at 26,308. However, France's CAC was seen down 4.5 points at 7,092, according to data from IG.

Earnings come from H&M and Signify. French consumer confidence data for January will also be released.

This year is shaping up to be a "tale of two halves," according to Dave Sekera, chief U.S. market strategist for Morningstar.

While the U.S. market is likely to stay volatile in the first half of this year, he told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" last week that he expects a sustained rally in the second half.

U.S. GDP rose 2.9% in the fourth quarter, more than expected even as recession fears loom

U.S. GDP grew by an annualized 2.9% in the fourth quarter, the Commerce Department reported Thursday, above a consensus estimate of 2.8% from economists polled by Dow Jones.

The growth rate was slightly slower than the 3.2% pace in the third quarter.

Read the full story here.