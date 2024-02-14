European markets set to continue slide after hot U.S. inflation print

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

LONDON — European markets were set for a lower open Wednesday as investors assessed incoming corporate earnings and inflation prints in both the U.S. and the U.K.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was predicted to open 15 points lower at 7,492 points, the DAX down 40 points to 16,833 points and France's CAC lower by 15 points to 7,605, according to IG data.

On Wednesday, investors will be paying particular attention to U.K. inflation data out early morning, ahead of a fourth-quarter gross domestic product print Thursday that could confirm that the country has entered a technical recession.

The Stoxx 600 index ended Tuesday's session down 1%. Losses deepened after new figures showed U.S. inflation rose by more than expected in January, as stubbornly high shelter prices squeezed consumers.

The headline consumer price index increased by 0.3% month on month and 3.1% annually, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported, exceeding a Dow Jones consensus forecast of 0.2% for the month and 2.9% year on year.

The hotter-than-expected print will mean the U.S. Federal Reserve may be more cautious around the prospect of cutting interest rates as quickly and steeply as the market expects.

Wednesday will see reporting from several major European businesses, including ABN AMRO and Capgemini.

