European markets mixed as focus turns to Fed meeting; Syensqo jumps on first day of trading

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

LONDON — European markets were mixed on Monday as global investors look ahead to this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index hovered just above the flatline in early trade, with financial services adding 0.5% to lead gains while miners continued to suffer, shedding 1.1%.

The European blue chip index closed out last week in positive territory after November's U.S. jobs report showed a surprise drop in unemployment.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The S&P 500 then notched a new high for the year after the University of Michigan consumer survey data signaled resilient economic activity and cooling inflation, igniting hopes for a much-coveted "soft landing" scenario in the U.S.

Stock futures on Wall Street were little changed in early premarket trade on Monday, as investors look ahead to this week's Federal Reserve meeting in the hope for signals as to when policymakers will begin cutting interest rates.

Markets in Asia-Pacific diverged significantly overnight. Chinese stocks slid after data showed persistent deflationary pressures in the world's second-largest economy, driven by weak domestic demand.

Japanese shares jumped as bets built that the Bank of Japan may keep interest rates unchanged at its meeting next week.

Stocks on the move: Syensqo up 11% on first day of trading after Solvay spin-off

Syensqo shares jumped more than 11% in early trade on the specialty chemicals firm's first day of trading since its spin-off from Belgian multinational Solvay.

At the bottom of the Stoxx 600, German renewable energy company Encavis fell 5% after Morgan Stanley cut the stock from equal-weight to underweight.

- Elliot Smith

A muted open in Europe

European shares made a tepid start to the week's trade on Monday.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index hovered around the flatline in early trade, with financial services adding 0.4% to lead gains while miners continued to suffer, shedding 1.5%.

Here are the opening calls

Britain's FTSE 100 is set to inch around 2 points higher to 7,556, Germany's DAX is seen around 18 points higher at 16,777 and France's CAC 40 is expected to add around 10 points to 7,537, according to IG data.

CNBC Pro: This self-driving car technology stock could pop by more than 400%, say three analysts

Shares of a driverless car technology maker could surge over 400% in the next 12 months, according to analysts at three investment banks.

The tech company already has five major partnerships in the pipeline, including luxury carmaker BMW, Volkswagen, and an unnamed Asian auto giant, representing nearly $7 billion in potential revenue over the next decade.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: Looking for alternatives to Nvidia? Futurum CEO names 3 he's bullish on for 2024

Nvidia made a splash in 2023, given the investor excitement around artificial intelligence.

Its stock has already surged more than 200% higher this year.

But it's not the only one worthy of mention — other companies also look set to benefit from the AI supply chain.

Daniel Newman, CEO of Futurum Research, said he would "skip past Nvidia because … a lot of people know that one." Instead, he named other top choices he's optimistic about for the next year.



CNBC Pro subscribers can read about them here.

— Weizhen Tan