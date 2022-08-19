European Markets Trade Lower, Tracking Global Caution; Sodexo Down 2%

European markets were lower Friday morning, tracking global uncertainty as investors chart the course for monetary policy and continue to digest corporate earnings reports.

Investor sentiment has been tepid since mid-week after minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting showed policymakers would not consider pulling back on interest rate hikes until inflation came down substantially, despite a slight slowing in inflation that had offered some hope for a less aggressive tightening path.

On the data front, European investors will be digesting July's U.K. retail sales and German producer prices on Friday.

Markets in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Friday, taking their cues from a muted Wall Street, where the S&P 500 is looking to grind out another positive week. Stock futures stateside were flat in early premarket trade on Friday.

UK consumer confidence tanks

New data released before the opening bell Friday showed that U.K. consumer confidence hit a new record low of -44 in August. Research firm GfK said its consumer confidence index fell by 3 points compared to the month before.

"The Overall Index Score dropped three points in August to -44, the lowest since records began in 1974. All measures fell, reflecting acute concerns as the cost-of-living soars. A sense of exasperation about the UK's economy is the biggest driver of these findings," Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, said.

—Matt Clinch

UK retail sales rise in July

British shoppers saw a slight boost in July with official figures Friday showing a 0.3% rise for retail sales.

"Sales volumes were 2.3% above their pre-coronavirus (COVID-19) February 2020 levels, but down over the past year," the ONS added in its release.

SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

—Matt Clinch

Sodexo shares dip

Shares of French food services company Sodexo were down 2% in early deals. Broker Jefferies released a new note Friday morning where it cut the stock to a "hold" from a "buy," also slashing its price target to 88 euros form 91 euros.

—Matt Clinch

— Jenni Reid

Here are the opening calls

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 13 points lower at 7,529, Germany's DAX is expected to slide around 20 points to 13,677 and France's CAC 40 is set to slip by around 46 points to 6,511.

—Elliot Smith