European markets set for mixed open as investors digest third ECB rate cut of the year

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets were headed for a mixed open on Friday as investors digested the European Central Bank's decision to cut interest rates yet again and awaited fresh economic data and earnings.

Germany's DAX, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 and France's CAC 40 are all expected to slip when markets open, according to IG data, while Italy's FTSE MIB is on track to rise.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended Thursday in the green, with almost all sectors and regional bourses trading in positive territory.

It came as the ECB announced its third interest rate cut of the year, lowering the deposit rate by another 25 basis points, as inflation risks in the European Union ease faster than anticipated.

On Friday, investors will be watching the latest U.K. retail sales data and quarterly earnings from Volvo Group.

In the Asia-Pacific region, markets in mainland China and Hong Kong rose Friday after China's gross domestic product for the third quarter came in above expectations.

Stateside, stock futures were little changed after the Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded a record close on Thursday.

Volvo Group posts decline in third quarter sales, adjusted operating income

Volvo Group on Friday posted its third-quarter earnings, reporting a decline in sales and adjusted operating income compared to a year earlier.

Net sales fell by 12% to 117 billion Swedish krona ($11.1 billion), the company said, down from 132.3 billion Swedish krona in the same quarter a year ago.

Adjusted operating income came in at 14.1 billion Swedish krona in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 19.3 billion a year earlier.

Demand normalized in the third quarter across most of Volvo Group's markets, Martin Lundstedt, president and CEO of the company, said in a statement Friday.

"We are seeing that freight and construction activity has come down in many regions across the world compared with the very high levels of last year," he added.

Volvo Group manufactures buses, trucks and construction equipment.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets were headed for a mixed open on Friday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 20 points lower at 8,369, Germany's DAX is seen down 37 points at 19,548 and France's CAC is expected to slip 17 points at 7,567.

Italy's FTSE MIB, meanwhile, looks set tor reverse the trend, opening 77 points higher at 34,934, according to data from IG.

Earnings on Friday come from Volvo Group. On the data front, investors will be looking out for retail sales figures from the U.K.

