European markets cautiously higher as euro zone inflation falls less than expected; Daimler Truck up 17%

LONDON — European markets moved higher on Friday to start the new trading month after a winning February, as investors assessed fresh inflation data out of the euro zone.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.4% by mid-afternoon, with banks adding 1.3% to lead gains while insurance stocks fell 0.4%.

February's flash euro zone inflation reading showed the headline consumer price index fell to 2.6% from January's 2.8%. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a headline reading of 2.5%.

The European Central Bank will be monitoring Friday's reading closely as it charts its course of future interest rate cuts, with economic growth remaining stagnant across much of the bloc. The market expects the ECB to begin cutting in June, alongside the Fed.

Earnings were the key driver of individual share price action in Europe, with Grifols, Daimler Truck and ITV all posting double-digit gains on the back of strong results.

In Asia-Pacific, Japan's Nikkei 225 closed at a fresh record high on Friday, just short of the 40,000 level, while Chinese markets rose on the back of fresh manufacturing data from the mainland.

Stateside, U.S. stock futures slipped slightly lower after Wall Street wrapped a fourth consecutive winning month, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite reaching its first closing record since November 2021.

European markets gave back some of the morning's gains after flash euro zone inflation reading showed the headline consumer price index fell to 2.6% from January's 2.8%. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a headline reading of 2.5%.

Core inflation, stripping out volatile components of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, was 3.1% — above the 2.9% expected.

Shares of Daimler Truck hit a fresh all-time high Friday, spiking more than 13.5% in early deals, after posting record full-year profit and announcing a 2 billion euro ($2.16 billion) share buyback program.

The German truck maker posted better-than-expected pre-tax earnings of $5.5 billion euros for 2023, up 39% on the previous year's 4.4 billion. Analysts had expected EBIT (earnings before income tax) of 5.2 billion.

The company also said it would conduct the buyback program over the course of the coming 24 months and proposed a dividend of 1.9 euros per share for 2023, up from 1.3 euros a year earlier.

Daimler's Chairman Martin Daum described 2023 as a record year for the company in a statement, but cautioned that revenue and earnings were likely to be flat in 2024 amid "difficult economic conditions."

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.4% in early trade, with tech stocks adding 1.1% to lead gains as all sectors and major bourses advanced.

Germany's DAX was the strongest regional performer with a 0.7% climb.

Britain's FTSE 100 is set to open around 61 points higher at 7,691, Germany's DAX is seen up around 112 points at 17,790 and France's CAC 40 is expected to add around 42 points to 7,969, according to IG data.

