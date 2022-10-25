European Markets Set for Flat Open as Investors Watch Earnings, Monetary Policy

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are set for a flat open on Tuesday as global investors assess the outlook for monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve and digest a swathe of corporate earnings.

Among the major companies reporting quarterly earnings on Tuesday were HSBC, UBS, Novartis, Randstad, Air Liquide, SAP and Covestro.

Shares in Europe closed higher on Monday after the announcement that Rishi Sunak would replace Liz Truss as U.K. prime minister. Sunak will be formally confirmed as the country's new leader on Tuesday amid a period of economic turbulence.

U.S. stock futures were flat in early premarket trade on Tuesday ahead of a big few days of earnings from the world's largest tech companies.

Shares in Asia-Pacific nudged mostly higher overnight after a second consecutive positive trading session on Wall Street, though Hong Kong and mainland Chinese markets were volatile following the conclusion of the China's party congress and the release of a slew of delayed economic data.

HSBC reports 42% profit slide on rising credit loss provisions

HSBC on Tuesday reported a 42% fall in third-quarter pretax profits following losses on the sale of its French business and a rise in bad loan provisions.

The British-headquartered lender saw net income surge on the back of rising interest rates and posted a pretax profit of $3.15 billion for the three months to the end of September, down from $5.4 billion for the same period in 2021 but well above average analyst estimates of $2.45 billion.

The sale of the bank's French unit, part of a wider effort to boost profits, resulted in a $2.4 billion hit.

- Elliot Smith

Swiss bank UBS posts 24% profit slide but beats analyst expectations

FABRICE COFFRINI | AFP | Getty Images

UBS on Tuesday reported a net income of $1.7 billion for the third quarter of this year, slightly above analyst expectations, with the Swiss bank citing a challenging environment.

Analysts had expected a net profit of $1.64 billion, according to Refinitiv data. UBS reported a net income of $2.3 billion a year ago.

- Silvia Amaro

Here are the opening calls

Britain's FTSE 100 is expected to inch around 2 points higher to 7,016, Germany's DAX is seen flat at 12,931 and France's CAC 40 is set to add around 22 points to 6,153.

— Elliot Smith

— Ganesh Rao

