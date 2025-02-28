European markets poised to open lower as U.S. tariff threat weighs on sentiment

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are expected to open in negative territory on Friday, after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened once again to slap tariffs on the EU and followed through with new levies on Canada and Mexico.

London's FTSE 100 is expected to open 0.6% lower, according to IG, while the German DAX index is slated to shed more than 1% and France's CAC 40 is expected to lose around 0.8% at the open.

Regional markets ended Thursday's session lower after Trump threatened to impose 25% duties on imports from the EU, saying the tariffs would be announced "very soon" and apply to "cars and all other things."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The president also confirmed on Thursday that sweeping 25% tariffs on goods entering the U.S. from Canada and Mexico would come into effect on March 4, while China will face additional 10% tariffs from that date.

Following talks with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Washington on Thursday, Trump hinted that Britain may manage to avoid his tariffs regime.

"I think there's a very good chance in the case of these two great, friendly countries, I think we could very well end up with a real trade deal where the tariffs wouldn't be necessary," the president told reporters at a press conference. "We'll see."

Trump added that Starmer had been "working hard" to convince him not to impose tariffs on the U.K., and that he was "very receptive to it."

Corporate earnings will also remain in focus on Friday, with a slew of European firms poised to report on their finances. Those include Allianz, Sberbank, British Airways owner IAG, Holcim and UCB.

Economic data out of the region on Friday will include German retail sales for January, French inflation figures and an update to Britain's Nationwide House Price Index.

German retail sales rise more than expected

German retail sales rose 0.2% in real terms between December and January, preliminary figures showed on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected January retail sales to remain unchanged from the previous month.

— Chloe Taylor

Allianz reports record profit for 2024

Financial services giant Allianz reported a record annual operating profit of 16 billion euros ($16.6 billion) on Friday when it published its full-year earnings for 2024.

The firm said it marked a year-on-year rise of 8.7%, with the growth "supported by all business segments."

— Chloe Taylor

Opening calls

European stocks are expected to open in negative territory on Friday, as investors weigh U.S. President Donald Trump's latest threat to impose tariffs on the European Union.

London's FTSE 100 is expected to open 0.6% lower at around 8,700 points, according to IG, while the German DAX is slated to shed 1.1% at the open and the French CAC 40 is expected to open 0.8% lower.

— Chloe Taylor