European Markets Higher But Global Sentiment Remains Choppy

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets were higher Tuesday, although global sentiment remains mixed.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.3% in early trade, with sectors and major bourses a mixture of gains and losses. Oil and gas led gains, up 1.6%, while tech stocks dropped 0.4%.

U.S. stock futures rose slightly early Tuesday morning as investors braced themselves for the latest commentary due Tuesday from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Markets interpreted as dovish a slew of his comments during last week's press conference following the Fed's monetary policy meeting and stocks rallied. His appearance today could see Powell offer more clarity on where rates are headed, or clarify some comments made after last week's 25 basis point rate hike.

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region traded mixed overnight as investors digested the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate hike.

BP posts record 2022 earnings; shares up 4.2%

Oil major BP reported record annual profits, more than doubling last year's total as fossil fuel prices soared following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The British energy giant posted underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, of $27.7 billion for 2022. That's up from the previous year's $12.8 billion.

Shares of BP were up 4.2% following the announcement and oil and gas stocks led gains in the Stoxx 600 index around 9 a.m., having gained 1.7%.

The full story can be found here.

Stocks on the move: Ambu up 17%, ams Osram slides 13%

Ambu topped the Stoxx 600 index with gains of 17% after the Danish medical device company reported strong first-quarter revenue results.

Revenue increased organically by 4%, while reported growth for the quarter was 10%, according to Ambu's interim report.

Austrian electronics company ams Osram shares dropped 13% after posting disappointing fourth-quarter results and a "weak" outlook for the first quarter. The company also suspended its 2022 cash dividend.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

Tech stocks have rallied strongly this year — a big turnaround for one of 2022's worst performers. But the strength of the rally now hangs in the balance, as investors weigh the implications of a series of earnings disappointments.

Market veteran Kenny Polcari, however, is still a fan of the sector and has a number of stock picks to play it.

Much buzz has been generated around ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot that's gone viral and reportedly reached 100 million monthly active users in January.

Its popularity has sparked much interest in artificial intelligence tech.

"You really have to consider the role that artificial intelligence is going to play … it's made this quantum leap almost, you know, overnight. And so I think that puts it right smack in the front and center of people's portfolios," Kenny Polcari, chief market strategist at SlateStone Wealth, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Monday.

For investors considering investing in AI, CNBC Pro screens for related stocks that analysts love, with big potential upside.

Retail investors and pension funds are facing millions of dollars in losses on investments in Adani Group companies, CNBC Pro can reveal.

New analysis shows that 951 mutual funds and ETFs worldwide have cumulatively lost more than $4.2 billion in the value of their Adani shares this year.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a positive open Tuesday as investors continue to gauge the global economic outlook.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 11 points higher at 7,847, Germany's DAX 17 points higher at 15,364, France's CAC up 17 points at 7,150 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 30 points at 27,086, according to data from IG.

BP, BNP Paribas, Siemens Energy and Carlsberg are all set to report earnings, and data releases will include German industrial production for December.

— Holly Ellyatt