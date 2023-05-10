European Markets Head for Positive Open as Investors Await U.S. Inflation Data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are set to open in positive territory as investors look ahead to the latest U.S. inflation data and how it could affect the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

April's consumer price index, due out Wednesday, should offer more insight into whether the Fed's rate hikes are working to ease sticky prices. Analysts polled by Dow Jones are expecting a 0.4% month-over-month increase in inflation and a 5% rise from a year ago.

Asia-Pacific markets fell on Wednesday ahead of the data release, while U.S. stock futures were flat in overnight trading.

— Ganesh Rao

Inflation will 'take time' to retreat down to 2%, New York Fed President John Williams says

The Federal Reserve's increases to interest rates will need more time to work through the economy before inflation abates to a 2% target, according to New York Fed President John Williams.

"Because of the lag between policy actions and their effects, it will take time for the [Federal Open Market Committee's] actions to restore balance to the economy and return inflation to our 2% target," Williams said at the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday.

Williams didn't give any forward guidance as to what the central bank might do at the next FOMC meeting. His remarks did little to move markets in either direction, with all three major indexes still trading lower midday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 75 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were trading 0.4% and 0.6% lower, respectively.

— Brian Evans, Jeff Cox

— Ganesh Rao

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a higher open Wednesday, with investors looking ahead to the latest U.S. inflation reading.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 10 points higher at 7,759, Germany's DAX 16 points higher at 15,952, France's CAC up 13 points at 7,397 and Italy's FTSE MIB 42 points higher at 27,159, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from Asos, Wetherspoons, Adecco, Continental, E.On, Heidelberg materials, Siemens Healthineers, Tui, Credit Agricole and Telecom Italia. There are no major European data releases.

— Holly Ellyatt