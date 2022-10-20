European Markets Lower as Economic Uncertainty Persists, Bond Yields Rise; UK Politics in Chaos

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets were lower on Thursday morning as investors assessed new German economic data, a sharp rise in bond yields, and political chaos in the U.K.

The Stoxx 600 index was down 0.4% with most sectors and major bourses in negative territory. Telecoms led the losses, down 1.2%. Oil and gas flipped into the green, with gains of 1.2%.

Regional markets closed slightly lower Wednesday as traders digested new inflation data for the U.K. and assessed rate hike expectations and recession fears.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Political uncertainty continues in the U.K. this week. Prime Minister Liz Truss said she is "a fighter not a quitter" while addressing fellow lawmakers in the House of Commons yesterday but she is facing growing pressure to resign. Her ailing government was dealt another blow with the resignation of Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded lower on Thursday on economic fears, while Nasdaq 100 futures fell on Wednesday night after surging Treasury yields ended a two-day rally for the major averages.

German producer prices above market expectations

Germany's Federal Statistical Office said Thursday morning that producer prices in the country rose by an annual 45.8% in September.

Economists had been expecting a figure of 44.7%, according to Reuters. This adds to concerns that wider inflation figures will keep rising over the coming months.

—Matt Clinch

Nordic telecom companies dip: Ericsson down 12%, Nokia down 5%

Shares of Ericsson dropped 12% following third quarter earnings, while Nokia is down 5% in early trade.

Both companies' operating margins suffered from rising costs and contract delays.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a negative open on Thursday as investors assessed continuing economic uncertainty.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is expected to open 37 points lower at 6,899, the German DAX down 106 points at 12,635 and the French CAC down 52 points at 5,988, according to data from IG.

Regional markets closed slightly lower Wednesday afternoon as traders digested new inflation data for the U.K. and assessed rate hike expectations and recession fears.

The U.K. reported a rise in the consumer price index to 10.1% Wednesday, matching the 40-year high posted by the Office for National Statistics in July. Food, energy and transport prices drove the increase.

On the data front in Europe, French business climate data for October is due. Earnings are due from Hermes, Kering, L'Oreal, Pernod Ricard, Vivendi, Akzonobel, ABB, Nokia and Volvo Group.

— Holly Ellyatt

CNBC Pro: Chip stocks have been down all year — but one looks 'really inviting', says fund manager

Semiconductor stocks have been beaten down this year, but investors with a longer-term view on the importance of chips to secular trends such as 5G, electrification and artificial intelligence could look to buy the dip.

Hedge fund manager David Neuhauser shares one chip stock he likes.

Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Zavier Ong

Sterling extends losses as UK PM Liz Truss addresses Parliament

Sterling extended its losses against the dollar as U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss addressed fellow lawmakers for the first time since her new Finance Minister, Jeremy Hunt, scrapped most of the policies in her latest fiscal package.

The pound was down 0.8% to trade at $1.12290 during Truss' speech.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

UK markets now come with a 'competence risk premium,' economist says

The last couple of weeks have put a "competence risk premium" into the financial markets, Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Wealth Management, said on CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."

"Financial markets have judged the U.K. government to not be as competent as it could've been," Donovan said.

He also said that U.K. inflation rising to 10.1% "should not be disappointing."

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

CNBC Pro: Taking cover in bonds ahead of a recession? BlackRock says that's an 'obsolete' playbook

Recession fears are roiling markets, but the typical playbook of taking cover in sovereign bonds is "obsolete," says BlackRock.

"In this environment, bond vigilantes are back and heralding term premium's return," BlackRock said, adding that it's underweight on government bonds.

The asset manager says that investors can still buy other types of bonds, however.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan