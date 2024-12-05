European markets head for negative open after France's government loses confidence vote

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are set to open in negative territory Thursday, with French markets in focus after Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government was toppled in a vote of no confidence Wednesday.

A majority of lawmakers from both the left-wing New Popular Front alliance and the far-right National Rally supported a no-confidence motion in the country's lower house yesterday evening.

Motions had been tabled by both the left- and right-wing blocs Monday after Barnier, who has been in power for only three months, used special constitutional powers to force a social security budget bill through Parliament without a vote. The move angered opposition parties and, last night, deputies on the left and right ousted the government.

Barnier is expected to resign Thursday, but he could remain in charge of a caretaker government while President Emmanuel Macron searches for a replacement.

Elsewhere overnight, Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed after Wall Street stock benchmarks notched record highs yesterday. U.S. stock futures were broadly unchanged on Wednesday night.

There are no major earnings or data releases in Europe Thursday.

Bitcoin tops $100,000 for the first time ever

The price of bitcoin soared past the long-awaited $100,000 benchmark for the first time ever late Wednesday evening.

The flagship cryptocurrency was last higher by more than 7% at $102,879.60, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier, it rose as high as $103,844.05.

The move came hours after President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to nominate Paul Atkins as chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The same day, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said bitcoin was "just like gold only it's virtual, it's digital," speaking at the DealBook conference.

— Tanaya Macheel

CNBC Pro: 'It is key to remain invested,' Julius Baer portfolio manager says. Here's how she's investing

The persistent uncertainty in financial markets has raised questions on portfolio construction and how to invest across asset classes as 2025 nears.

One long-term investor is now playing the market by staying invested and being well-diversified.

"We believe it is key to remain invested and view any potential corrections as technical and temporary opportunities to get into the market," Julius Baer International's portfolio manager Aneka Beneby said.

She also revealed how and what she is allocating to in the lead up to the new year.

— Amala Balakrishner

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open lower Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 17 points lower at 8,342, Germany's DAX down 7 points at 20,225, France's CAC down 28 points at 7,275 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 82 points at 33,747, according to data from IG.

— Holly Ellyatt