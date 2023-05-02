Europe Markets Close 1.2% Lower as Fed Meeting Kicks Off; Oil and Gas Stocks Down 4.5%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European equity markets tumbled on Tuesday as a fall in oil prices drove energy stocks lower and investors braced for an expected Federal Reserve rate hike.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was mixed throughout the morning and declined through the afternoon to close 1.24% lower.

Oil and gas stocks dropped 4.5% as investors assessed a fall in oil prices, the potential further interest rate hikes from the Fed and European Central Bank this week, as well as the surprise contraction in Chinese factory activity reported on Sunday.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell to their lowest levels since late March.

Markets also reacted to BP's first-quarter results. Profits were lower than 2022's exceptional levels when fossil fuel prices soared in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Shares of the energy giant fell as much as 8.6% following the earnings report, which included its expectation of share buybacks of around $4 billion per year, at the lower end of its $14 billion to $18 billion capital expenditure range.

Banking stocks were positive through most of the session following JP Morgan's takeover of First Republic and a slew of European earnings last week. However, they ended the session down 1.5%, following U.S. bank shares lower.

All sectors ended the day in negative territory, with media stocks shedding 4.4% and mining stocks down 2.2%.

Traders also digested Tuesday's euro zone flash inflation data, which showed prices rose at an annual rate of 7% in April. Inflation remains well below the 2% target set by the European Central Bank.

In the U.S., members of the Federal Open Market Committee kicked off their policy meeting, with an announcement on interest rates and a subsequent press conference expected Wednesday.

U.S. stocks were also lower in morning trade.

Europe stocks close lower

European stock markets fell on Tuesday, with the benchmark Stoxx 600 index provisionally closing 1.3% lower.

All sectors declined as investors weighed a fall in oil prices and assessed the path of European Central Bank interest hikes with inflation remaining well above target. The Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting and declines in U.S. bank stocks also weighed.

France's CAC 40 index dropped 0.45%, Germany's DAX fell 1.23% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was 1.24% lower.

— Jenni Reid

Oil prices drop on China factory data, economic outlook

Oil prices fell sharply Tuesday following an unexpected contraction in Chinese factory activity, reported Sunday, and ahead of further interest rate hikes expected from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank this week.

Brent crude futures dropped 4.3% to $75.87 at 10:53 a.m. ET, while West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 4.4% to $72.34 — their lowest levels since late March.

The drops came despite news that OPEC oil output fell in April, according to a Reuters survey.

— Jenni Reid

Stocks open lower Tuesday

U.S. stocks opened down Tuesday morning.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 141 points, or 0.4%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 shed 0.3%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite less than 0.1%.

— Hakyung Kim

Pearson shares fall almost 10% on A.I. fears

Shares of education service Pearson fell 9.9% after Chegg, an American online education company, reported having fewer paid subscribers and posted a gloomy revenue outlook for the second quarter.

Chegg said that a growing increase in student interest in artificial intelligence companies such as ChatGPT had affected customer usage of its services, leading to industry-wide jitters about the profitability of online study guide platforms.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

WEF MD: Nearly 25% of jobs expected to change in next five years

Saadia Zahidi, managing director at the World Economic Forum, discusses the conclusions of the latest WEF jobs report, and what the organization has forecast for the economy over the forthcoming months.

Randstad CEO: A.I. will support tasks, but human skills still needed

Sander van't Noordende, CEO at Randstad, speaks to CNBC's Steve Sedgwick from the World Economic Forum's headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

We don’t know what other problems might be lurking in the banking sector, strategist says

David Pierce, director of strategic initiatives at GPS Capital Markets, discusses the recent banking crisis and the outlook for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

Stocks on the move: BP down 5%, Ams-Osram down 7%

Shares of BP dropped 5% as traders digested the energy giant's latest earnings report. First-quarter profits were better than expected, but failed to match the exceptional levels reached in 2022 as oil and gas prices fluctuated in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Optical company Ams-Osram fell to the bottom of the Stoxx 600 index after shares dropped by around 7%.

The manufacturer published lower first-quarter results and presented a bleak outlook for the second quarter.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

BP beats first-quarter earnings expectations on strong oil and gas trading

British energy giant BP posted stronger-than-anticipated first-quarter earnings on robust oil and gas trading. Its results rose from the previous three months but were down from the exceptional levels seen throughout a blockbuster 2022.

The oil major posted first-quarter underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, of $4.96 billion.

That compared with a profit of $4.8 billion in the fourth quarter and $6.2 billion for the first quarter of 2022. Analysts had expected BP to report first-quarter profit of $4.3 billion, according to Refinitiv.

"This has been a quarter of strong performance and strategic delivery as we continue to focus on safe and reliable operations," BP CEO Bernard Looney said.

— Sam Meredith

HSBC reports pre-tax profit jumped to $13 billion in the first quarter

HSBC's pre-tax profit jumped by $8.7 billion to $12.9 billion in the first quarter, the bank said in an earnings release.

The bank said that included a $2.1 billion reversal of an impairment related to a planned sale of its retail banking operations in France and a provisional gain of $1.5 billion on its acquisition of Silicon Valley Bank's U.K. arm.

"We remain focused on continuing to improve our performance and maintaining tight cost discipline, but we also saw an opportunity to invest in SVB UK to accelerate our growth plans," CEO Noel Quinn said in the release, calling Silicon Valley Bank UK a "natural fit" for the bank.

Hong Kong-listed shares of HSBC rose 2.7% Tuesday afternoon.

– Jihye Lee

CNBC Pro: Analyst Mark Mahaney shares his top two tech stock picks, giving one 152% upside

While other markets have been volatile this year, tech has rallied — the Nasdaq is up 16% in the year to date.

Top tech analyst Mark Mahaney of Evercore ISI is giving one tech stock further upside of almost 50%, saying it has a "super attractive" valuation.

He gave his No. 2 pick further upside of 152%.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

ARM's IPO filing raises speculation about buyout of SoftBank

SoftBank's chipmaker Arm confidentially filed for a U.S. stock market listing, rekindling speculation about a management buyout of SoftBank, Nikkei reported.

The report added that SoftBank Group raised billions of dollars using its shareholdings, including its stake in Alibaba as collateral – and that the Japanese firm could use shares of Arm instead, which would enable a renewed investment push by the Vision Fund.

Nikkei also reported that SoftBank could go private if it sells about half of its stock portfolio, and a high valuation for Arm would further widen the gap between SoftBank Group's valuation and that of its assets, making a buyout look that much more likely.

Shares of SoftBank rose 0.7% on Tuesday's morning session in Tokyo.

– Jihye Lee

Dimon calls 'this part of the crisis' over after JPMorgan acquires First Republic

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon views the crisis that contributed to the collapse of three banks in recent weeks as largely over after the banking giant acquired First Republic.

"There may be another smaller one, but this pretty much resolves them all," he said during a call with analysts after the deal was announced. "This part of the crisis is over."

The comments from Dimon come after the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation took over the bank that's fallen victim to deposit flight in recent weeks in the wake of Silicon Valley Banks' collapse. JPMorgan will acquire most of the embattled company's assets and assume control of its deposits.

— Hugh Son, Samantha Subin

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a mixed open Tuesday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 4 points higher at 7,873, Germany's DAX 12 points lower at 15,930, France's CAC up 4 points at 7,484 and Italy's FTSE MIB 33 points lower at 26,898, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from BP and HSBC. On the data front, preliminary inflation data for the euro zone in April is due.

— Holly Ellyatt