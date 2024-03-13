European markets head for mixed open as investors digest U.S. inflation report

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a mixed open Wednesday as investors digested the latest U.S. inflation report.

Regional markets extended gains on Tuesday after U.S. inflation figures for February showed a rise of 0.4% for the month and an increase of 3.2% from a year ago. That was in line with economists' monthly forecast but higher than the 3.1% they expected for the annual figure, according to the Dow Jones consensus.

U.S. stocks rallied after the data, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each gaining more than 1%. U.S. stock futures were calm on Tuesday evening after the gains on Wall Street. Asia-Pacific markets were mixed overnight.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Earnings are due from Inditex, Adidas and VW in Europe on Thursday, and data releases include euro zone industrial production figures for January.

CNBC Pro: Goldman Sachs just added — and removed — stocks on its 'conviction list' of top Asian picks

Goldman Sachs has refreshed its "conviction list" of top picks in Asia Pacific for March, adding some key stocks and removing others.

The bank struck an optimistic tone on the region, noting that its markets had recovered their January losses and were now trading flat year to date.

"Wide market/sector/factor performance disparity and less large cap bias than the U.S. reinforce the theme of intra-regional opportunity," the investment bank's analysts wrote in a March 3 note as it revealed which stocks it had added, and which it had removed.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Amala Balakrishner

CNBC Pro: Sell Nvidia or stick with it? Here's what investors say

Nvidia has had an astronomical rise, soaring over 200% in 2023 alone on the back of the artificial intelligence buzz.

Though the stock dived more than 5% on Friday and by another 2% on Monday, it's still up this year by around 73%.

Is it time to take profit, even if only partially — or should investors stay the course? Here's what those who currently hold Nvidia shares are doing — or planning to do — with their positions.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open in mixed territory Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 4 points higher at 7,750, Germany's DAX down 19 points at 17,950, France's CAC 12 points lower at 8,078 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 10 points at 33,735, according to data from IG.

Earnings are due from Inditex, Adidas and VW, as well as Metro Bank and Balfour Beatty. Data releases include euro zone industrial production figures for January and U.K. gross domestic product estimates for January.

— Holly Ellyatt