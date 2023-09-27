European markets head for mixed open as global data continues to cause concern

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a mixed open Wednesday as investors continue to assess inflation, interest rates and the health of the global economy.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed overnight as investors digested China's industrial data and Australia's inflation figures. U.S. stock futures traded near the flatline Tuesday night.

All three major U.S. indexes saw a sell-off Tuesday after the latest home sales and consumer confidence reports missed expectations, stoking concern over the state of the U.S. economy.

— Ganesh Rao

— Lim Hui Jie

— Amala Balakrishner

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in mixed territory Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 15 points lower at 7,613, Germany's DAX down 17 points at 15,234, France's CAC up 1 point at 7,072 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 34 points at 28,072, according to data from IG.

Data releases include Russian industrial output, unemployment and retail sales for August, French consumer confidence figures for September and Swedish consumer confidence for the same month.

— Holly Ellyatt