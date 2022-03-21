Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
United States

European Markets Muted as Russia-Ukraine Pressure Continues

By Elliot Smith, CNBC

Alexander Ermochenko | Reuters
  • Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned at the weekend that if peace talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin fail, it would mean the start of a third global war.
  • Investors are also evaluating a rise in Covid-19 cases in Europe stemming from an emerging subvariant of the omicron strain of the virus.

LONDON — European stocks were little changed on Monday as pressure from the Russia-Ukraine war continues to weigh on global sentiment.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.1% lower in early trade, with tech stocks shedding 0.8% while oil and gas gained 0.8%.

Global markets continue to be roiled by events in Ukraine as the war continues. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned at the weekend that if peace talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin fail, it would mean the start of a third global war.

"If these attempts fail, that would mean that this is a third world war," Zelenskyy said in an interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria that aired Sunday morning.

Ukrainian and Russian officials have met intermittently for peace talks, which have failed to progress to key concessions.

Goldman strategist names two sectors with 'incredibly cheap' stocks after Fed rate hike

The Nasdaq is down more than 10% this year. Here are Wall Street's top picks to buy the dip

Dan Niles predicts a recession — and picks stocks to weather the volatility ahead

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

politics 26 mins ago

Besieged Mariupol Rejects Russia's Surrender Ultimatum as Deadline Passes

Markets 34 mins ago

Benchmark Nickel Price Falls 15% to Hit New Limit Down on London Metal Exchange

Investors are also evaluating a rise in Covid-19 cases in Europe stemming from an emerging subvariant of the omicron strain of the virus.

U.S. stock futures were steady in overnight trading after the S&P 500′s best week since 2020 while shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Monday morning trade, as investors reacted to the release of China's latest benchmark lending rate.

Oil prices were also higher in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 3.7% to $111.92 per barrel. U.S. crude futures climbed 4% to $108.91 per barrel.

Enjoyed this article?
For exclusive stock picks, investment ideas and CNBC global livestream
Sign up for CNBC Pro
Start your free trial now

— CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald and Eustance Huang contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

United StatesRussiaEurope NewsLondonGermany
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us