European Markets Open Lower; Banks Choppy After Results Beat Expectations

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets opened the Thursday session lower, as concerns over the U.S. banking sector and recessionary risks still cast shadow over investor sentiment.

The benchmark Stoxx 600 index was down 0.13% shortly after the open. Banks initially rose 0.4%, but quickly fell flat after Deutsche Bank and Barclays earnings came in ahead of expectations.

Deutsche Bank recorded its 11th straight quarterly profit, while Barclays income climbed on higher rates and its consumer credit card division.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Media and retail stocks led sector losses, both down around 1%, while healthcare climbed 0.8%.

AstraZeneca shares rose 1.1% after its results beat estimates.

In Wednesday's trading session in the U.S., shares of regional bank First Republic tumbled almost 30% as investors continued to be concerned over the bank's health. That stock move came after similar plunges in the previous trading session. On Monday, the bank said that deposits dropped 40% to $104.5 billion in the first quarter.

U.S. stock futures ticked higher on Thursday morning. An initial reading of U.S. gross domestic product for the first quarter will be released later today. In Asia-Pacific, meanwhile, markets were trading mixed on Thursday as investors focused on the Bank of Japan's first policy meeting led by new governor Kazuo Ueda.

CNBC Pro: How to trade Deutsche Bank and Barclays quarterly results based on history

Two of Europe's largest banks — Britain's Barclays and Germany's Deutsche Bank — are set to announce their first-quarter earnings later on Thursday.

Using data from FactSet going back five years, CNBC Pro has found how well the lenders' stock performs against benchmark indexes based on different outcomes of their quarterly earnings reports.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

Samsung Electronics sees 87% year-on-year drop in net profit for first quarter

Samsung Electronics saw its net profit for the first quarter of 2023 tumble by 87.14% compared to the same period last year, coming in at 1.4 trillion won (roughly $1.04 billion) compared to 11.1 trillion won in the same period a year earlier.

Operating profit saw a 95% drop in the first quarter, falling to 640 billion won from 14.12 trillion won a year earlier, and largely in line with the 600 billion won guidance given by the company earlier

Revenue for the first quarter slid 18% to 63.7 trillion won compared to the same period last year.

Shares of Samsung were trading down 0.47% on Thursday.

— Lim Hui Jie

First Republic halted for volatility after Bloomberg report on potential regulator downgrade

First Republic's stock has turned south again after trimming some of its losses in midday trading.

The latest move lower comes after a Bloomberg News report that U.S. bank regulators were considering downgrading their assessments of the bank. This move could curb First Republic's ability to borrow from the Federal Reserve.

Shares of First Republic have been halted multiple times since the report. The stock was last down about 30%.

— Jesse Pound

First Republic shares continue to slide

First Republic shares were down 8% in premarket trading as the troubled regional bank continued its slide.

The San Francisco-based lender said late Monday that it lost roughly 40% of its deposits in the first quarter. First Republic was seen by customers and investors as a risk after the collapse last month of Silicon Valley Bank, which had a similar financial profile.

First Republic also said that it was reviewing strategic options to help reshape its balance sheet.

The stock lost nearly 50% on Tuesday and is down more than 90% year to date.

— Jesse Pound

CNBC Pro: Investor warns it's 'looking a lot like the tech bubble' and names 3 cheap stocks to buy outside it

The S&P 500 is "supported" by just seven mega-cap tech stocks right now — and it's starting to look a lot like the 1990s tech bubble, one analyst told CNBC on Wednesday.

Eric Lynch, managing director of Scharf Investments, named three cheap stocks to buy outside it.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a negative open Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 18 points lower at 7,826, Germany's DAX 35 points lower at 15,757, France's CAC down 24 points at 7,438 and Italy's FTSE MIB 96 points lower at 26,787, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from Deutsche Bank, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Barclays, WPP, Sainsbury's and TotalEnergies, among others.

On the data front, Italy releases consumer confidence figures for April.

— Holly Ellyatt