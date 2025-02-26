Money Report

European markets head for higher open as traders focus on earnings reports

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC

A trader on the trading floor at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. European stocks slipped on the first trading day of the year, as sluggish economic data from China weighed on sectors such as automakers and luxury, which rely on the Asian country for a large portion of sales. Photographer: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are expected to open higher as investors await more earnings releases Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 36 points higher at 8,681, Germany's DAX up 127 points at 22,513, France's CAC 30 points higher at 8,076 and Italy's FTSE MIB 126 points higher at 38,911, according to data from IG.

Earnings are in the spotlight Wednesday, with releases set to come from Adecco Group, AB InBev, E.On, Danone, Munich Re, Uniper, Stellantis, Wolters Kluwer, Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings, Covestro and Deutsche Telekom. Data releases include the latest German and French consumer confidence figures.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed overnight, with sentiment weighed on by further losses on Wall Street Tuesday after the U.S. consumer confidence reading came in much weaker than economists' estimates.

U.S. stock futures rose overnight, however, with investors awaiting earnings from market bellwether Nvidia after the closing bell Wednesday. The report could be the next catalyst for the market.

