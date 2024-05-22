European markets head for higher open ahead of UK inflation data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are heading for a higher open Wednesday as regional markets continue to see-saw over the inflation outlook and trajectory of interest rates.

Investors in the U.K. will be keeping a close eye on the latest U.K. inflation figures out Wednesday. Economists are forecasting a sharp fall in the April print, driven by lower household energy costs, that could take the headline rate close to, or even below, the Bank of England's 2% target.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed overnight while U.S. stock futures were little changed as investors looked ahead to the widely-anticipated release of Nvidia's latest earnings report out Wednesday.

Traders will also be watching for minutes from the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

CNBC Pro: These 6 other chip stocks tend to move on Nvidia earnings

Six artificial intelligence-related stocks worldwide have consistently reacted positively to Nvidia's quarterly results, according to CNBC Pro research.

The analysis comes ahead of Nvidia's first-quarter earnings this year, which will be released Wednesday after the stock markets close.

Five six stocks have each risen between 6% and 33% in the past after Nvidia revealed bumper earnings.

— Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: Morgan Stanley's Slimmon names tech stocks to buy at a 'reasonable price'

Morgan Stanley Investment Management's Andrew Slimmon has been consistently bullish on stocks — even during periods of volatility.

While he fears that a change in market conditions could cause "some sort of equity correction," the senior portfolio manager believes it's "clear sailing" for stocks for now.

"I think it will make sense to get a little more defensive going into the summer but it's too early for that," he said. "Stick with a balance of growth and value names."

He names four stocks to buy.

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open lower Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 43 points lower at 8,381, Germany's DAX down 60 points at 18,708, France's CAC 33 points lower at 8,139 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 140 points at 34,788, according to data from IG.

Earnings come from Kingfisher, Smiths Group, Fresnillo and Generali. Euro zone trade balance and construction data for March are due.

— Holly Ellyatt